Donovan Mitchell was reported to be traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, there were a lot of rumors and reports about a possible trade to the New York Knicks.

Donovan Mitchell's trade took everyone by surprise, even himself. When the trade rumors started to spread, the only destination for the three-time All Star player was the New York Knicks in his hometown New York City. However, he finally was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to multiple reports, it was just a matter of time for Donovan Mitchell to be a Knicks' player for the 2022-2023 NBA season. In fact, the National Basketball Association delayed the release of the upcoming season's schedule for a few days because of this situation, among other possible trades.

Now, as a Cleveland Cavaliers' player, the 2018 NBA Slam-Dunk Contest champion finally has revealed what really happened to this failed trade to the Madison Square Garden's team. Find out what he said about it.

Donovan Mitchell reveals how close he was to be a New York Knicks' player

In an interview with Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the new guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell finally has revealed what he knew at the moment about a possible trade to the New York Knicks from the Utah Jazz. "Very close, I won't say more than that, but I know more than most, definitely very close."

"It didn't happen, God's got a plan for everything and like I said, when I found out that I was traded here (Cleveland Cavaliers), I was very excited with the group we have, with the talent we have. We are young, and we have a lot of talent here that we can build upon. I was really excited, but it was close to happen."

As it is known, Mitchell's home town is Elmsford in New York, where he was born in September 7 in 1996. In fact, he spent his chilhood around the New York Mets' locker rooms. As his father was the director of player relations for the Mets franchise.