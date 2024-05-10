Draymond Green sparked a massive controversy in the NBA when talking about the New York Knicks and their current playoff run.

Although Draymond Green is officially on vacation after the elimination of the Golden State Warriors, the star has sparked a major controversy by criticizing the great moment that the New York Knicks are experiencing.

“It was a fluke. That’s what the Knicks are setting ya’ll up for right now and it’ll probably be another 15 years of misery that we all will sit around and laugh at Knicks fans with their delusion.”

In fact, Green compared the current Knicks run in the NBA with other teams of the past like the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2018-2019 season or the Atlanta Hawks led by Trae Young two years later.

“In the Eastern Conference, you can get to the conference finals playing very mid teams. That’s kind of what y’all are doing right now. What happened to the Atlanta Hawks three years ago when they made the conference finals? They never got back. Another team that did this, to give you some perspective, was the Portland Trail Blazers years ago when they had Al-Farouq Aminu and Allen Crabbe. All those guys went to the conference finals and we swept them pretty much without Stephen Curry.”

Draymond Green took a massive shot at the Knicks (Getty Images)

When was the last time the Knicks won NBA championship?

The last time the New York Knicks won an NBA championship was in the 1972-1973 season when they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the finals. That was the franchise’s second title in four years.

During the 1990s, the Knicks were a major contender in the Eastern Conference with players like Patrick Ewing and John Starks, but they fell short, losing the finals in 1994 against the Houston Rockets.