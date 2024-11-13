NBA News: Draymond Green makes clear statement about his connection with Klay Thompson post-Warriors

Draymond Green has shared insights into his relationship with Klay Thompson of the Dallas Mavericks following the shooting guard's departure from the Golden State Warriors.

The NBA matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks marked Klay Thompson‘s return to Chase Center, but it also highlighted the enduring bond between Thompson and his former teammate, Draymond Green.

The duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson , alongside Green, formed one of the most dominant trios in NBA history. Together, they won four championships and revolutionized the game with their dynamic and efficient style of play.

Even though Thompson now plays for a rival team, Draymond Green has made it clear that their friendship remains as strong as ever. “You ever try to keep in touch with Klay?” Green asked reporters after the NBA Cup showdown, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “It’s very one-sided. The love is there. The relationship is there.”

Although fate has brought Thompson to the Mavericks, the bond between the three players remains unbreakable. Green acknowledges that despite the competition, the friendship they forged on the Warriors will endure.

Stephen Curry #30 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on November 10, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

A duel of the titans: Warriors vs. Mavs

The matchup between the Warriors and Mavericks was an emotional spectacle. Green, as always, was a key player in his team’s victory, providing energy, defense, and leadership.

The future of both the Warriors and Mavericks in the NBA is uncertain, but one thing is for sure: the rivalry between these two teams promises to be intense and thrilling.