NBA

NBA News: Stephen Curry’s injury update and impact on the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are dealing with the absence of their star, Stephen Curry, due to an injury that has kept him off the court this NBA season.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on before a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on October 25, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on before a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on October 25, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

By Alexander Rosquez

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry suffered an injury during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 27 and has been sidelined ever since. Although he is expected to be re-evaluated on November 1, initial reports suggest that he will be evaluated daily.

Curry’s absence is a blow to the Warriors, who have started the season with a 4-1 record. However, the team is more concerned about Curry’s long-term health than his short-term performance.

If Stephen Curry can make a full recovery and return to the court in top form, the Warriors will see their resources bolstered as they fight in the NBA season that is just beginning.

“Around him, the sense is this could be an injury that goes about a week, and that would put him at early next week,” said NBA Insider Shams Charania on ESPN. “The Warriors and Stephen Curry, they’re taking it day by day… they’re going to be cautious.”

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks down between plays in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center on October 27, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kavin Mistry/Getty Images)

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks down between plays in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center on October 27, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kavin Mistry/Getty Images)

Draymond Green on Stephen Curry’s injury update

Recently, Stephen Curry’s teammate Draymond Green expressed optimism about the Warriors star’s recovery. It was very uplifting and refreshing to see him walking today. That was good to see; it gives you a little more hope than what you initially had when I saw him leave the floor,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show.

The Warriors’ impact on the season

The Warriors will be closely monitoring Curry’s injury progress to make an informed decision about his return. In the meantime, the team will need to rely on other players to maintain a high level of performance in the NBA.

