Duncan Robinson played for much of the regular season with the Miami Heat. But come playoff time, Erik Spoelstra had different plans, reducing his playing time significantly. Here's what the 28-year-old had to say about it.

Erik Spoelstra has once again proved why he's been at the helm of the Miami Heat for such a long time. Even in an injury-marred season, the two-time NBA champion got the best out of his roster to finish atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Without one clear superstar who took all the credit, the Heat had a fantastic regular season to make their way to the playoffs as serious contenders. The team eventually lost to the Boston Celtics in the Conference Finals, but Spoelstra's work got a lot of recognition.

However, not everyone was completely happy with his decisions. Especially Duncan Robinson, who after starting in 68 games during the regular season spent most of the playoffs on the bench. When asked about it, he didn't hide his disappointment.

Heat's Duncan Robinson shows frustration with lack of game time in 2021-22 playoffs

"Not playing sucks," Robinson said on The Long Shot Podcast. "In a lot of ways, especially when you feel that you're capable, that you can help win. It's a really, really challenging feeling to combat, especially when you're on the cusp and in the midst of a run where you're team is playing really well. It's this really challenging mix of emotions of excitements, because you sacrificed so much to the team and in your own personal life to be in this situation.

"But you also understand that with that sacrifice comes an expectation, you feel like you have a role where you're contributing to winning... Just also understanding that was happening outside of me is out of my control. What I can control is how I respond to it, how I choose to embrace these challenges. I need to do whatever it takes to excel in it."

While he logged 25.9 minutes per contest during the regular season, Robinson averaged only 12.2 minutes per game in the playoffs. Many have questioned his future in Miami after this situation, but he's under contract until 2026. Instead of driving him away from South Beach, this experience could bring the best out of him next season.