NBA News: Former Lakers star Shaq reveals the unexpected tactics he used to motivate Kobe Bryant

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal revealed the unexpected methods he used to motivate his teammate Kobe Bryant.

© IMAGO / SauerKobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal at the Los Angeles Lakers.

By Gianni Taina

There’s no doubt the Los Angeles Lakers team led by Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, which captured the 2000-01 NBA championship, is considered one of the best in NBA history and the most dominant in the Purple and Gold’s storied franchise.

Recently, on The OGs podcast, hosted by O’Neal’s former Heat teammate Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, Shaq shared some of the unexpected tactics he used to bring out Bryant’s inner competitive fire.

“I used to say things to make him mad on purpose because I knew that’s when he’d play his best,” O’Neal admitted. “I’d tell him things like, ‘You’re not Michael Jordan,’ or, ‘They got this kid LeBron [James] in Cleveland who’s better than you.’”

While Shaq and Kobe’s relationship off the court was famously rocky, their on-court chemistry was undeniable. Together, they led the Lakers to three consecutive championships in 1999-00, 2000-01, and 2001-02.

Shaq predicts tough start for the Lakers

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal offered his thoughts on the Lakers’ outlook under new head coach JJ Redick, who’s entering his first season at the helm. Shaq didn’t sugarcoat his prediction, expecting a challenging start for the Lakers.

“I think they’re going to have a rough start, personally,” O’Neal said. “LeBron and AD will do their part to keep everyone focused, but I’ve always said that if you truly respect your coach, you’ll go out and play hard for them.”

Shaq then reflected on his own experience as a player, comparing Redick’s situation to the legendary coaches he played under. “I was lucky to play for guys like Phil Jackson and Pat Riley—coaches who knew what they were doing,” Shaq continued. “No disrespect to other coaches, but there were times when I’d think, ‘I don’t know if that’s going to work.’”

He also raised questions about whether the Lakers roster would fully embrace Redick’s leadership. “When you get a coach like that, the antenna is already up. My question is: Will the antennas of the players be up when JJ Redick talks? We don’t know, but we’ll see.”

