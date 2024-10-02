NBA News: Former LeBron James, Kevin Durant coach to help Luka Doncic's Mavs

As the NBA season approaches, the Dallas Mavericks, led by Luka Doncic, are adding the experience of a former coach of LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

A new NBA season is on the horizon, and one of the teams with serious championship aspirations is the Dallas Mavericks, led by Luka Doncic. Last season, they fell in the finals to the Boston Celtics, and to make that final push, they’ve added the experience of a former coach of LeBron James and Kevin Durant to their staff.

The coach in question is none other than the experienced Frank Vogel, who won a championship with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers and recently coached Kevin Durant in Phoenix. Vogel is joining the staff of head coach Jason Kidd.

The news was reported by Marc Stein on his X account (formerly Twitter) @TheSteinLine: “Former Suns coach Frank Vogel is “part of our coaching staff” as a coaching consultant, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd says.“

According to the journalist, it was Jason Kidd himself who insisted repeatedly for Vogel to finally join the Mavericks’ staff: “It took a lot of begging,” Kidd joked, “but he was talked into it and I’m happy he said yes.”

Head coach Frank Vogel of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the second half of game three of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 26, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Timberwolves defeated the Suns 126-109.

Doncic’s excitement about the Mavericks’ future

A new NBA season is on the horizon, and undoubtedly one of the most notable moves of the offseason was Klay Thompson’s arrival to the Mavericks. In light of this, it was none other than Doncic who expressed his excitement about joining forces with the former Warrior.

“Unbelievable,” Doncic said when asked about Thompson’s arrival. “He’s a four-time champion, he’s an amazing player, so I was very excited that he signed with us. I can’t wait to play with him.”

“You basically can’t help off him. When me and [Kyrie] have the ball, you basically can’t help from Klay because if you leave him wide open, he’s going to make it. So, I think the spacing is going to be crucial for us.”

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks poses for a portrait during the Dallas Mavericks Media Day at Mavericks Training Center on September 30, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Dallas Mavericks upcoming games