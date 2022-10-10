Former NBA player Royce O'Neale took a massive shot at LeBron James over his stance on Hong Kong. Check out what he said.

Throughout the years, people have lauded LeBron Jamesfor his work off the court as much as his game on top of it. He's a well-known philanthropist and one who won't hesitate to spend big bucks to help out the community.

However, as generous as James has been, some still believe he's a big hypocrite for the way he's handled the Hong Kong and China controversy. NBA players have had a strong stance against that, while the league has remained silent to preserve their financial relationship.

A couple of months ago, Enes Freedom ripped James for staying silent on China while calling out Donald Trump. Now, former NBA player Royce O'Neale also shared his thoughts on the matter.

NBA News: Royce O'Neale Calls LeBron James A Sellout

"LeBron James was given a billion dollars by Nike, the establishment, the anti-human, neo-liberal Marxist globalist establishment," O'Neale said. "He was given this billion dollars to keep his mouth shut about the single greatest humanitarian crisis of our generation. And that is the 2 million people being placed in concentration camps in China for no other crime than being Muslim."

"He won't speak on that, why? Number one, it's an economic injustice that he's done to take that payoff to shut his mouth because really he should have asked Nike for $40 billion," O'Neal added. "He should have gotten at least $500 million a year because Nike makes $40 billion a year and he represents at least 1/40th of their commercial value. But he took the billion because when you're a radical materialist and you're from Akron, Ohio, you measure your success based on what other black people have."

O'Neale may have a valid point right there, but it's not like James is obliged to stand up for any cause at all. Of course, we all know the reason why he can't or won't speak up against China, and that might always be a reason for controversy.