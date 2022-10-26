Draymond Green is, has been, and will likely forever be a controversial player. Some hate him; others recognize his unique skill set, basketball IQ, and leadership on the court. But as great as he's been, he may have overstayed his welcome with the Golden State Warriors.

Green wanted to sign a contract extension this summer, which obviously didn't happen. Then, his altercation with Jordan Poole only made things tougher, as the Dubs are deep into the luxury tab and may be forced to make a tough decision.

However, former Warriors player Matt Barnes believes Green is the heart and soul behind the Dubs' success. That's why the organization can't afford to let him go, regardless of the situation.

NBA News: Matt Barnes Says The Warriors Wouldn't Be A Dynasty Without Draymond Green

“He's the heart and soul of that organization," Barnes said. "Of that city. And I only knew it from the outside looking in but once I got there you could clearly see it. He's not the best player on the team, but this team wins no championships without Draymond Green. That's just facts and I think if you ask Steph and Klay that, they'll say the same thing."

"He does so many things, whether it be offensively getting guys the ball in the right spots and guys organized like a quarterback there," Barne added. "Or being a 6-6 Defensive Player of the Year that can cover for everyone else's mistakes. Just his energy. He walks that fine line and sometimes he crosses it but that's what makes him Draymond. So when he goes to the HOF, people are gonna be talkin', that motherf— averaged 8 pts, 8 reb and 8 ast, how is he in the HOF?’… The stat sheet won’t tell the whole story.”

At the end of the day, it'll be up to Bob Myers to make the numbers work or not. But even if Green ends up leaving, there's no doubt he'll have his jersey hanging high in the rafters and a statue outside of Chase Center once it's all said and done.