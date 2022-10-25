Though the Golden State Warriors have only played three games in the 2022-23 NBA season, there’s an aspect of the team that’s already giving Steve Kerr a headache.

With the 2021-22 NBA championship under their belt, the Warriors entered the new season with high aspirations. Golden State has so far lived up to the expectations, though it’s too soon to tell.

The Dubs are 2-1 at the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season, which is also great considering the early turmoil created by the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident during the preseason.

But no matter how good things are, the coaching staff will always have to identify and work on those areas to improve. Therefore, it’s no surprise that Steve Kerr has already noticed his team’s main weakness after three games.

Steve Kerr identifies the Warriors’ main problem right now

“Transition defense is the biggest issue right now,” Kerr said Monday, via ClutchPoints. “There’s a total lack of focus in transition. We were really good last year, fifth in the league in transition defense points per possession, we’re 22nd right now.

“Last night was abysmal. The end of the Laker game was abysmal. The Denver game there were portions. So we’re 3-for-3 on bad transition defense, so that’s the number one focus right now.”

Kerr may have a point, though there are many other teams with bigger problems than the Warriors in that department. But we’re talking about a demanding coach here. If not, ask James Wiseman.

Steve Kerr to demand more of James Wiseman

“Wiseman has been really good,” Kerr said. “It’s easy to see where he fits into the team, what his role is, he’s really catching on to what we’re trying to accomplish on both ends, he’s still got a lot of work to do but we’re really happy with his development.”

James Wiseman has rejoined the Warriors’ rotation after spending a year on the sidelines due to injury. His start to the season is promising, but Kerr will expect even more from him.