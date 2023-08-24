The Golden State Warriors left a lot to be desired last year, but they’re determined to come back stronger in the 2023-24 NBA season. Mike Dunleavy has made big changes, including trading Jordan Poole.

The young guard, who used to be seen as the potential heir apparent to Stephen Curry in the Bay area, was sent to the Washington Wizards in return for Chris Paul this offseason.

Needless to say, this means a big change in his career, having to leave a star-studded team for a franchise where he will have more responsibility for the collective success. Therefore, Andre Iguodala revealed what he told Poole recently.

Andre Iguodala helping Jordan Poole after Warriors exit

“I talked to him to this day,” Iguodala said on the Gil’s Arena podcast. “I said, ‘Listen, you got to grow up now. You got your own team. It come with some responsibility. And you’ve been in environments where it’s really controlled. Everybody’s cool, everybody’s in line.’ I’m like, it really ain’t like this in the NBA.“

Iguodala hasn’t decided whether he’s returning to the Dubs for training camp yet, but he still cares about his former teammates. Poole is a young player who is facing a challenging situation early in his career, but if he listens to the experienced ones, he may get through it.