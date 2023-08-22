The Golden State Warriors made one of the boldest moves in recent NBA history. Swapping Jordan Poole with Chris Paul was a risky bet, to say the least, and it’ll be interesting to see how it’ll pay off.

Poole had reportedly outstayed his welcome, and he had a bit of a feud with Steve Kerr and some of his teammates. Even so, others on the team had high regard for him.

That includes veteran star Andre Iguodala, who believes he’s about to break out with the Washington Wizards. However, the reason for that, might not exactly be what you expected.

Andre Iguodala Says Jordan Poole Will Look To Impress The Baddies

Iguodala has the utmost confidence in Poole’s offensive repertoire. But more than that, he believes he’s going to do whatever it takes to impress al the beautiful ladies in attendance:

“He’s going to average 30 at home,” Iguodala said. “And it’s Chocolate City, so you know who’s going to be in the stands. Every time he sees a bad chick, he’s going for 40.”

Well, Poole’s reputation precedes him. But all jokes aside, he’s shown the potential to be one of the most explosive and dominant scorers in the league, baddies or not.