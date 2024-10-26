NBA News: Gilbert Arenas makes bold comparison between Anthony Davis and former Lakers star

Anthony Davis continues to shine with the Los Angeles Lakers, and his performances have caught the attention of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, who offered a strong opinion on Davis' place next to Lakers legend.

The 2024-25 NBA season has started in stellar fashion for Anthony Davis. He has been a key contributor to the Los Angeles Lakers‘ first two victories, earning praise from teammates, peers, and analysts. Among those offering their thoughts was Gilbert Arenas, who shared his perspective on the 31-year-old star.

Speaking on his Gil’s Arena podcast, the former Washington Wizards guard reflected on the great big men who have played for the Lakers in recent years, drawing a comparison between Davis and another franchise legend. “I’m pretty sure you have him [Davis] over Gasol… If you don’t have him over Gasol, something’s wrong with you,” Arenas asserted.

“He’s a better player than Pau Gasol,” Arenas continued, highlighting Davis’ significant impact over the past few years. He emphasized that Davis has taken on an increasingly central role in the team’s success, with many considering him the most important player on the roster, even surpassing LeBron James in that regard.

The Davis vs. Gasol comparison

Now in his sixth season with the Lakers, Anthony Davis has solidified his position as one of the NBA’s top talents and a cornerstone of the franchise. Throughout his tenure, he has averaged over 20 points per game each season, complemented by strong defensive play and rebounding. Notably, Davis also played a pivotal role in the Lakers’ 2020 NBA Championship win.

Pau Gasol #16 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center on January 15, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 121-114.

Pau Gasol, meanwhile, spent a longer period with the Lakers, arriving from Memphis in 2008 and staying until 2014. He formed a legendary duo with Kobe Bryant, contributing to back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010. Despite his impact, Gasol’s overall stats in points and rebounds per game fall short compared to those of Davis.

Davis’ 2024-25 season

In the comparison with Gasol, Davis holds a significant advantage: time. He remains active, continuing to build his legacy with the Lakers. And he’s off to a strong start this season, scoring 36 points in a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves and following it up with 35 points in a remarkable comeback against the Phoenix Suns—proving himself to be the driving force behind both victories.