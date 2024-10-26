Trending topics:
NBA News: Gilbert Arenas makes bold comparison between Anthony Davis and former Lakers star

Anthony Davis continues to shine with the Los Angeles Lakers, and his performances have caught the attention of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, who offered a strong opinion on Davis' place next to Lakers legend.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.
By Alejandro Lopez Vega

The 2024-25 NBA season has started in stellar fashion for Anthony Davis. He has been a key contributor to the Los Angeles Lakers‘ first two victories, earning praise from teammates, peers, and analysts. Among those offering their thoughts was Gilbert Arenas, who shared his perspective on the 31-year-old star.

Speaking on his Gil’s Arena podcast, the former Washington Wizards guard reflected on the great big men who have played for the Lakers in recent years, drawing a comparison between Davis and another franchise legend. “I’m pretty sure you have him [Davis] over Gasol… If you don’t have him over Gasol, something’s wrong with you,” Arenas asserted.

“He’s a better player than Pau Gasol,” Arenas continued, highlighting Davis’ significant impact over the past few years. He emphasized that Davis has taken on an increasingly central role in the team’s success, with many considering him the most important player on the roster, even surpassing LeBron James in that regard.

The Davis vs. Gasol comparison

Now in his sixth season with the Lakers, Anthony Davis has solidified his position as one of the NBA’s top talents and a cornerstone of the franchise. Throughout his tenure, he has averaged over 20 points per game each season, complemented by strong defensive play and rebounding. Notably, Davis also played a pivotal role in the Lakers’ 2020 NBA Championship win.

Pau Gasol #16 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center on January 15, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 121-114.

Pau Gasol, meanwhile, spent a longer period with the Lakers, arriving from Memphis in 2008 and staying until 2014. He formed a legendary duo with Kobe Bryant, contributing to back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010. Despite his impact, Gasol’s overall stats in points and rebounds per game fall short compared to those of Davis.

Davis’ 2024-25 season

In the comparison with Gasol, Davis holds a significant advantage: time. He remains active, continuing to build his legacy with the Lakers. And he’s off to a strong start this season, scoring 36 points in a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves and following it up with 35 points in a remarkable comeback against the Phoenix Suns—proving himself to be the driving force behind both victories.

Alejandro Lopez Vega

Alejandro Lopez Vega is a seasoned sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in October 2024. With more than thirteen years of experience in news writing, sports analysis, and event coverage, he specializes in soccer and basketball. Fluent in both Spanish and English, Alejandro has worked with various media outlets in Rosario, Argentina, such as Radio La Red and Radio Mitre. He has also been part of the Communication and Press Department for the soccer teams Newell's Old Boys and Central Córdoba. In addition to his journalism career, Alejandro is a lawyer, having graduated from the Universidad Nacional de Rosario, which brings a unique legal perspective to his sports analysis, going beyond the athletic aspects of events.

