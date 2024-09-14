NBA News: Hall of Famer makes big statement about Spurs star Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs, took the league by storm in his rookie season and also helped lead France to a silver medal in the Paris Olympics. Known for his versatility and high basketball IQ, Wembanyama has received praise from all corners of the NBA. Recently, a Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on the young phenom.

Ralph Sampson, NBA Hall of Famer, recently made it clear that Wembanyama is unlike any player we’ve seen. “Wembanyama’s a different player at a different time of basketball,” Sampson said in an interview with Dana Scott of AZCentral.com.

“He’s got great skills and a strong work ethic, you can see that. But he doesn’t need to play the post. If he did, it’d be a whole different ball game. But there just aren’t big guys who can go up against him. He’s playing against smaller players, so the game is completely different,” Sampson concluded.

Shaq makes bold claim about Wembanyama

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he was asked what it would take for Wembanyama to become a dominant force in the league. Shaq, known for his blunt opinions, didn’t hold back in his response.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots the ball against Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

“Wemby is a great player. But I don’t think you can really be dominant when you shoot a lot of jumpers,” O’Neal explained. “If he was playing inside at 7-foot-5, then yes, he’d be dominant. But shooting jumpers? You’re going to have ups and downs.”

Despite his critique, Shaq acknowledged Wembanyama’s potential and wished him success. “He’s a fine player, and I wish him well. It’s just cool that even after all these years, people still put my name in that category of ‘dominant,’” O’Neal added.

Patrick Beverley’s high praise for Wembanyama

On a recent episode of The Pat Bev Podcast, Patrick Beverley gave his thoughts on Wembanyama, ranking him in a category all his own.

“He’s not a five,” Beverley said. “He’s everything. You can’t even compare him to anyone else. He’s going to be the best player in the NBA next year. He’s a center who shoots threes and dribbles the ball.”

