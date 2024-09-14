Trending topics:
nba

NBA News: Hall of Famer makes big statement about Spurs star Victor Wembanyama

Hall of Famer had a strong message for the NBA about San Antonio Spurs' rising star, Victor Wembanyama.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs attempts a free throw during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesVictor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs attempts a free throw during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets

By Gianni Taina

Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs, took the league by storm in his rookie season and also helped lead France to a silver medal in the Paris Olympics. Known for his versatility and high basketball IQ, Wembanyama has received praise from all corners of the NBA. Recently, a Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on the young phenom.

Ralph Sampson, NBA Hall of Famer, recently made it clear that Wembanyama is unlike any player we’ve seen. “Wembanyama’s a different player at a different time of basketball,” Sampson said in an interview with Dana Scott of AZCentral.com.

“He’s got great skills and a strong work ethic, you can see that. But he doesn’t need to play the post. If he did, it’d be a whole different ball game. But there just aren’t big guys who can go up against him. He’s playing against smaller players, so the game is completely different,” Sampson concluded.

Advertisement

Shaq makes bold claim about Wembanyama

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he was asked what it would take for Wembanyama to become a dominant force in the league. Shaq, known for his blunt opinions, didn’t hold back in his response.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots the ball against Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots the ball against Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Advertisement

“Wemby is a great player. But I don’t think you can really be dominant when you shoot a lot of jumpers,” O’Neal explained. “If he was playing inside at 7-foot-5, then yes, he’d be dominant. But shooting jumpers? You’re going to have ups and downs.”

Despite his critique, Shaq acknowledged Wembanyama’s potential and wished him success. “He’s a fine player, and I wish him well. It’s just cool that even after all these years, people still put my name in that category of ‘dominant,’” O’Neal added.

Advertisement
NBA News: Shaq believes LeBron James, Lakers will have a rough start season

see also

NBA News: Shaq believes LeBron James, Lakers will have a rough start season

Patrick Beverley’s high praise for Wembanyama

On a recent episode of The Pat Bev Podcast, Patrick Beverley gave his thoughts on Wembanyama, ranking him in a category all his own.

He’s not a five,” Beverley said. “He’s everything. You can’t even compare him to anyone else. He’s going to be the best player in the NBA next year. He’s a center who shoots threes and dribbles the ball.”

Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Who are the singers that came out with Saul Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga?
Boxing

Who are the singers that came out with Saul Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga?

Video: Lionel Messi scores brace for Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union in outstanding comeback after injury
Soccer

Video: Lionel Messi scores brace for Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union in outstanding comeback after injury

Gerrit Cole reveals why he intentionally walked Rafael Devers in Yankees vs. Red Sox showdown
MLB

Gerrit Cole reveals why he intentionally walked Rafael Devers in Yankees vs. Red Sox showdown

NFL imposes severe fines on Antonio Pierce's Las Vegas Raiders after Davante Adams' teammates actions
NFL

NFL imposes severe fines on Antonio Pierce's Las Vegas Raiders after Davante Adams' teammates actions

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo