NBA News: Houston Rockets GM addresses Jimmy Butler trade rumors amid speculation over Miami exit

The Miami Heat were enjoying their best stretch of the 2024-25 NBA season, securing three consecutive victories over strong opponents that boosted their position in the Eastern Conference. However, that momentum was interrupted by rumors regarding Jimmy Butler’s potential departure from the team, with three possible destinations being discussed. The Houston Rockets were among the teams mentioned, prompting the franchise’s General Manager to clarify the Rockets’ stance.

“Of course, my job is to be open to everything, so I’m not going to not do my job,” Rafael Stone said in an interview on SiriusXM, addressing the rumors. “Will I listen to other teams? Of course I will, that’s my job.”

However, Stone quickly made it clear that the Rockets had no intentions of pursuing significant changes at this point. “We like this team,” Stone said. “We definitely do not intend to change anything, and I would be shocked if something changes this season. We like where we’re at.”

The Rockets have exceeded expectations this season. With a 16-8 record, they sit in third place in the Western Conference standings and are focused on solidifying their position for a playoff run—something they’ve failed to achieve in the last four years.

“There’s no part of me, there’s no part of our decision-making process that suggests that we’re looking to do anything big now or in the near term,” Stone clarified. “We definitely want this group to be as good as it can be this year and then we’ll evaluate things at the end of the year.”

Amen Thompson #1 of the Houston Rockets and Houston Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone look on prior to an NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Denver Nuggets at Toyota Center on November 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Focused on development

“We want to continue developing our guys, full stop,” Rafael Stone assured in the same interview. This highlights Houston’s commitment to fostering the growth of the young talents on the roster, such as Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Jalen Green, and Tari Eason—players who are gradually finding their footing in NBA.

This approach stands in stark contrast to the rumors surrounding potential trades involving the Rockets. In addition to speculation about Jimmy Butler, there was talk over the summer of the Rockets pursuing Kevin Durant. At 35 and 36 years old, respectively, Butler and Durant don’t appear to align with the franchise’s long-term vision, regardless of their superstar status.

“The hope is very much that this core group can lead us to where we want to go, and from a transactional perspective, we’re largely done,” Stone concluded, effectively shutting down any possibility of a trade for Butler this season.