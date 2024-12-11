NBA News: Luka Doncic makes major confession after unusual game in Mavericks’ loss

Dallas Mavericks were eliminated from the Emirates NBA Cup after being defeated 118-104 by Oklahoma City Thunder and lost a long seven-game winning streak. The Mavs did not have a good night, especially their star Luka Doncic, who made a big confession about his game after his team’s defeat.

The Slovenian superstar had an unusual game where he only managed to score 16 points, shooting 5-of-15 from the field and 2-of-8 from beyond the arc, something quite rare for the Mavs’ leader. Although he contributed 11 rebounds and five assists for his team, the Slovenian surprised by having six turnovers, something uncommon for him.

After the game, Doncic made a harsh self-critic saying that it was one of the worst halves he has ever played. “I wasn’t playing great in the first half and we were still only down three,” Luka said, via Mavs.com. “We were getting good shots. It’s probably one of the worst halves I’ve ever played. I can’t start like that. I got to help my team more.”

Doncic also praised the Thunder’s defense, noting that they are the best defensive team in the league. “There’s a reason they’re the No.1 defensive team in the league,” Doncic said. “They have great defensive players. They decided to double me every time. Give credit to them. They played really good defense today.”

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball while being defended by Cason Wallace #22 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at Paycom Center. (Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

Jason Kidd about OKC’s defense

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd acknowledged that the Thunder is one of the best defensive teams in the league. “They are the best defensive team in the league and No.1 in deflections, steals,” Kidd said. “And they did what they had to do and we didn’t take care of the ball. That put us in a bad situation.”

The Mavericks had a night with a lot of turnovers and Doncic led the way with six, an aspect that Kidd acknowledged they need to improve. “It’s something we as a team have to address because it’s something that’s been happening for the last couple weeks- high turnover games, which we normally haven’t (had).”

Doncic praises Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

OKC’s MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, shined in his team’s victory scoring 39 points, also contributing eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block, being instrumental in both ends of the floor. After the game, Doncic did not hesitate to praise the strong MVP candidate.

“He’s a great scorer. He gets his teammates involved,” Doncic said. “A lot of times, it’s hard to stop him. I think at some point, you got to send two or three players. It’s amazing to play against a guy like this, the battles. It’s fun.”

Naji Marshall was another of those who recognized Gilgeous-Alexander’s great talent. “Shai was locked in tonight,” Marshall said. “He hit some tough shots. That’s just how it is sometimes. He’s a great player and that’s what he does. Tough shots can take the life out of a defense sometimes. But that’s what Shai does to a lot of people. He did his thing.”