Matthew Stafford is having a remarkable 2024 season. In the last four games, the quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams has not thrown a single interception, and now he has shared the secret behind his success.

Against all odds, the Rams are having a great year. The Super Bowl LVI champions are currently 2nd in the NFC West, just one win behind the Seahawks for the leadership of the division.

Most of their success is thanks to the outstanding performances of Matthew Stafford. The quarterback is proving to be an elite signal-caller still, trying to guide the Rams to playoffs once again.

Matthew Stafford gets real on his his streak of four games without an interception

The Rams have surprised many this season. Los Angeles was not expected to be a contender this year due to the multiple changes the roster has suffered recently, but Sean McVay’s mastermind solve this issue to keep the club competitive.

While the head coach has been able to create a remarkable roster, the main star of it is atthew Stafford. The quarterback is having an astonishing season, helping its team to stay on the bubble for a spot in the playoffs.

Stafford has dealt with multiple injuries in recent years. However, he has returned this season in a top level and now the Rams are considered as one of the main dark horses to secure the title.

In the last four weeks, Matthew Stafford has not thrown a single interception. Now, the Super Bowl LVI champion has revealed the secret behind his perfect passing, and it is a clear message to all the young quarterbacks in the league.

“Every pick kind of has its own story, but I’m just trying to keep our team in it as best I can, be as disciplined as I can while still being aggressive and giving our guys opportunities to make plays because they’re doing a great job of that for me right now,” Stafford said, via a transcript from the team.

Can the Rams still win the NFC West title?

All four team in the NFC West are still fighting for the divisional title. While the Seahawks are the current leaders with an 8-5 record, they are just to defeats away from the last place.

The Rams are 7-5 currently. With four games left, including a matchup against the Seahawks in Week 18, they can still win the NFC West and advance to playoffs as divisional champions.

