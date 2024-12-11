Connor Bedard expected to get new teammate on ice with Blackhawks rookie set to make NHL season debut

The Chicago Blackhawks are desperate to turn their season around. Chicago is dead last in the NHL and are looking for anything to ignite the team. According to reports, interim coach Anders Sorensen is calling up a top rookie in the system in hopes of helping Connor Bedard and the Hawks get back on track.

Connor Bedard leads the Blackhawks in assists (16) and points (21). However, the 19-year-old hasn’t been an easy sophomore season, the team’s struggles have taken a toll in his production.

After moving on from Luke Richardson, Chicago promoted Sorensen to interim coach and started off with the right foot. The Hawks snapped their five-game losing streak with a close 2-1 win against the New York Rangers. As the team is still short on firepower, the Blackhawks hope calling up one of their top prospects in the organization will help aid the struggling offense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2022 NHL Draft thirteenth overall selection Frank Nazar is close to making his season debut, according to reports from Elliotte Friedman. “I heard it’s coming. I heard he’s gonna get his chance.”

Advertisement

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of a preseason game at the United Center on October 04, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Advertisement

Frank Nazar’s stats in AHL affiliate Rockford IceHogs

Nazar made his NHL debut last season. He played in three games for the Hawks in the 2023-24 season. He scored his first goal on his first shot attempt against the Carolina Hurricanes. He hasn’t registered any goal or assist, since.

Advertisement

Coming into this season Nazar was expected to spend some time with the Hawks’ AHL affiliate the Rockford IceHogs before making the jump to the big league. His time may have come earlier than expected due to his great play in Rockford and Chicago´s struggles.

Nazar leads the IceHogs in points with 24 and is sixth in the AHL for most points. He tallies 11 goals and 13 assists through 20 games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back to the future in Chi-town

Fans in Chicago will get a glimpse of their future when Nazar and Bedard take to the ice. The Blackhawks’ top picks in recent drafts are expected to be the core of the franchise going forward.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks takes the ice prior to the game against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at the United Center on December 09, 2023.

Advertisement

Chicago is currently a bad team, but in a relatively good spot. The future looks bright in Windy City and they may be ahead of schedule in their rebuild.