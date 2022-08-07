With a big contract also comes big responsibility. Here, we talk about James Harden and the three NBA superstars who face the most pressure ahead of the next season.

Standing out in the NBA isn't for everybody. The best hoopers on Earth collide in the Association to try and lead their teams to the top, so it takes a special kind of talent to be among the league's perennial All-Stars.

That handful of players is often rewarded with big contracts. In the best-case Scenario, they get paid according to their contributions, but there are always those who make a ton of money, but fail to lead their teams to the top.

That's why today, we're going to take a look at the three superstars that should be under the most pressure next season. They need to deliver and show why their team spent all that cash on them.

NBA News: The 3 Stars Under The Most Pressure Next Season

3. James Harden

For the first time in his career, it looks like James Harden is 100% committed and real about winning. He took a big pay cut so the Philadelphia 76ers could make some moves, and he's been working hard in the off-season.

Harden is coming off a down year by his standards. His legacy is once again on the line, and he needs to step forward in the playoffs once and for all. If not, he'll go down as just another great regular-season player.

2. Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal always talks about winning and pursuing a ring, yet he's failed to turn the Washington Wizards into a perennial playoff team. He was often linked with trade moves, but he always decided to stay loyal to the franchise.

But that loyalty was well rewarded. Beal signed a five-year, $251 million contract. The franchise made a substantial financial commitment to him, so he better put up video game-like numbers to live up to that.

1. Anthony Davis

No one can deny Anthony Davis' impact on both ends of the floor, but he continues to struggle to stay healthy. His critics call him out for alleged poor off-season preparation and not taking proper care of his body.

When healthy, Davis can turn the Los Angeles Lakers into a legit contender. He was key in their 2020 championship run, and they just can't afford to have him on street clothes for half of the season.