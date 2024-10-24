NBA News: Steve Kerr makes key decision on Warriors rotation in season opener

The Golden State Warriors opened the NBA season with a bold decision, as coach Steve Kerr seeks to find the perfect balance between depth and team cohesion.

The Golden State Warriors started the season with a resounding victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in the season opener. Coach Steve Kerr surprised everyone by announcing a key decision regarding the rotation of players as the NBA season begins.

The Warriors’ game against the Blazers was marked by the participation of 12 different players. While this gave Kerr the flexibility to rotate fresh players and keep the energy high, it also raises questions about the cohesion and development of the team’s collective play.

Players like Buddy Hield, Andrew Wiggins, and Stephen Curry led the offense, while Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, and others contributed on defense and playmaking. Even young prospects Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody had playing time.

The large number of contributors presents a challenge for Steve Kerr. “We’re gonna do it. I’ve never played 12 before, but we’re gonna do it,” Kerr said after the game. “It’s not easy. It’s not easy on anybody. But we just have to trust that from one night to the next, we’re gonna find combinations that really work. The guys have to understand that some nights it’s their night, and some nights it’s not, and that’s okay as long as we continue to play together and play hard.”

Buddy Hield #7 of the Golden State Warriors talks with his head coach Steve Kerr as Hield checks out in the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena at T-Mobile Arena. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Kerr bets on short-term depth for the Warriors

Despite long-term concerns, Kerr has decided, at least for now, to stick with the 12-player rotation. He is reluctant to leave anyone out, as each player brings something valuable to the team.

“Two days ago, I was thinking, ‘Well, maybe I’ll just play 10 and I’ll have to tell two of these guys that they’re gonna sit,’” Kerr said. “I couldn’t justify that because they’ve all played really well in camp.”

Kerr acknowledges that this strategy is unconventional and will require players to adapt to fluctuating roles. However, he’s confident they will find winning combinations and that players will accept not having consistent minutes every night.

Is this Warriors strategy sustainable in the long term?

While the win over the Blazers was convincing, it’s too early to tell if the 12-man rotation will work long term in the NBA. The lack of rhythm and cohesion between so many players could become problematic as the season progresses and opponents get tougher.

Kerr admitted that he initially planned for a 10-man rotation. However, the strong performance from everyone during training camp convinced him otherwise. The Warriors may eventually shorten the rotation, but it’s unlikely to happen soon, as trade restrictions limit options until December.

Finding the balance between depth and cohesion will be crucial for the Warriors this season. Kerr’s decision to rely on an extended rotation for now is bold, and only time will tell if it pays off.