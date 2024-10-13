Trending topics:
NBA News: James Harden to miss four Clippers teammates for season opener, including Kawhi Leonard

With the NBA season opener fast approaching, the Los Angeles Clippers and James Harden are monitoring the availability of four players, including Kawhi Leonard, as they prepare for the start of the season.

James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers reacts between Daniel Gafford #21 and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at Crypto.com Arena on April 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers reacts between Daniel Gafford #21 and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at Crypto.com Arena on April 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Santiago Tovar

The Los Angeles Clippers are gearing up for the NBA regular season opener at the end of October. With James Harden in excellent form after showcasing his talent in preseason games, head coach Tyronn Lue is still waiting on the availability of several key players to join Harden for the first game of the season, like Kawhi Leonard.

Despite a 2-1 record in the preseason, Lue remains unfazed by his team’s performance, with the only loss coming by one point against the Warriors. Harden and Kai Jones have been standout players in the other two victories.

However, one pressing question lingers for the Clippers and Tyronn Lue: the status of four players whose availability for the season opener remains uncertain, including Leonard.

With Leonard and Mo Bamba expected to play crucial roles in the Clippers’ pursuit of an NBA Finals appearance, Lue is monitoring their progress closely as the team prepares for the season opener.

Kawhi Leonard on the floor

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers reacts in the third quarter during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on March 31, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Injury updates: Clippers await key players’ status

As the regular season opener approaches, the Clippers are monitoring the injuries of four key players who are questionable for the first game against the Suns in Phoenix:

  • Kawhi Leonard: While Leonard has been seen at team practices, his status remains uncertain. He hasn’t played in any preseason games, and his knee injury continues to be a concern.
  • Mo Bamba: Lue told The Athletic’s Law Murray that he expects Bamba to be available for opening night, but he has a backup plan in place with Kai Jones as the alternative if Bamba is unavailable.
  • Norman Powell: Powell missed the game against the Trail Blazers due to lower back soreness. Further tests will determine whether he will be ready for the season opener.
  • Trentyn Flowers: The rookie has been practicing with the team during preseason, but has yet to be cleared for games.
Kai Jones set to return in final preseason games

Kai Jones, who missed the last preseason game against the Trail Blazers, is expected to return for the remaining preseason action. Lue is counting on Jones as a potential replacement should Bamba be unavailable for the season opener. The Clippers HC is hopeful these players will be ready for the season opener against the Phoenix Suns, set for October 23 at Intuit Dome in Phoenix, Arizona.

Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

