NBA News: Jason Kidd makes something clear about Dallas Mavericks’ injury crisis

Amid turbulent weeks following the unexpected departure of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks are facing a significant hurdle this NBA season: overcoming the injury crisis and staying competitive in the Western Conference. In this context, head coach Jason Kidd conveyed an important lesson the team has learned through adversity.

“Patience… For me, it’s just how important rest is so you can make the right decisions,” Kidd said during a press conference on Thursday, as reported by ClutchPoints. “The group in that locker room, their grit, they’re competitive, they want an opportunity to play, and they’re getting that opportunity right now due to the injuries or the illnesses… It’s a great group to be around.”

These remarks come at a difficult time for the Mavericks, with the team facing a string of losses. Not only has Anthony Davis been sidelined with an adductor strain suffered during his debut against the Houston Rockets, but Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II are also out with injuries. On Thursday night againts the Miami Heat, Kyrie Irving (right shoulder soreness) and Klay Thompson (left foot sprain) were both absent from the lineup as well.

“We’re taking hits, we’re staying together,” Kidd acknowledged. “That’s just continuing to push forward, playing hard, and understanding this is a team game. We’re here for each other… The guys are playing extremely hard. Ever since the injuries started, that’s the one thing that has not dropped off, and so we just hope that continues.”

Anthony Davis #3 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after an injury in the game against the Houston Rockets on February 08, 2025.

Mavericks show resilience amidst adversity

Despite the ongoing wave of injuries affecting nearly the entire starting five, the Dallas Mavericks have shown remarkable resilience, staying competitive and continuing to secure victories. In a particularly tough stretch, the Mavericks defeated the Miami Heat 118-113 on Thursday night at the American Airlines Center.

In this difficult context, several players seized the opportunity to step up. Dante Exum delivered a standout performance with 27 points, while Max Christie continued his impressive contributions since joining the team from Los Angeles, adding 19 points. Spencer Dinwiddie, Kessler Edwards, and Naji Marshall also played pivotal roles in the team’s success.

The Mavericks’ secret to staying competitive

When discussing the keys to the Mavericks’ ability to remain competitive despite their injuries, Jason Kidd pointed to the team’s mindset and approach. “The message is still consistent in that locker room: energy and effort,” he said. “We have to take care of the ball. We’re playing a lot faster, and our turnovers are down. But just understanding, being together, going through this as a group instead of just individual.”

Finally, Kidd commended the leadership of his star players, particularly Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson, not only for their on-court contributions but also for their importance off the court. “When you look at our leadership group of Kai and Klay, they are on full display for these other players in that locker room of how to handle this situation,” Kidd said.

