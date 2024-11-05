NBA News: Jaylen Brown injury update ahead of Boston Celtics - Golden State Warriors showdown

The Boston Celtics face a pivotal matchup on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors as they aim to extend their momentum in the 2024-25 NBA season. Jaylen Brown, sidelined by injury for several days, received an update on his status on Tuesday.

After a strong 7-1 start to the 2024-25 NBA season, the Boston Celtics are set to face their first serious test against a title contender in the Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry‘s squad, also off to a promising start with a 6-1 record, poses a significant challenge to the Celtics. With 24 hours remaining before the game, an update has emerged on Jaylen Brown’s injury status.

The shooting guard and reigning NBA Finals MVP has been dealing with a left hip flexor strain, which has kept him out of Boston’s last two games—both victories against the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks. Unfortunately, this injury will also prevent Brown from taking part in Wednesday’s high-stakes game against the Warriors.

The Celtics confirmed Jaylen Brown’s absence on their official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday. The injury report also noted that Kristaps Porzingis will miss the game as he continues to recover from left posterior tibialis tendon surgery.

Coach Mazzulla optimistic about Brown’s recovery

Speaking to 98.5 The Sports Hub, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla addressed Brown’s injury and its potential impact. “I’m not concerned,” Mazzulla reassured fans, highlighting Brown’s determination to recover quickly. “He’s doing it well, it’s day-to-day, it’s a strain. You know, he’s working really hard in treatment every day, just kinda looking to get back at it,” the coach explained, offering a message of optimism. “I’m not concerned, and I don’t think he is either,” Mazulla concluded.

Tatum to lead the charge

With Jaylen Brown out, the Celtics will look to Jayson Tatum to lead them against the Warriors. Tatum has already proven he can carry the team, posting 29 and 28 points respectively in recent wins over the Hornets and Hawks. The game also adds an extra layer of interest with Tatum facing Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who was criticized for limiting Tatum’s role with Team USA during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

However, Mazzulla downplayed the idea that it will serve as added motivation for Tatum. “J.T. doesn’t need extra things to motivate him. He’s highly intrinsically motivated, which is one of the reasons he’s great,” Mazzulla said. “But I do think there’ll be extra energy in the arena. We’re playing for the Boston Celtics, with the best fans and the best arena. I expect it to be a lot of fun tomorrow.”