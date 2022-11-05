Even though the Miami Heat got off to a slow start to the season, Jimmy Butler isn't ready to count them out.

The Miami Heat entered the season as one of the most prominent teams in the NBA. They were supposed to be a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference, but they've struggled to live up to that reputation thus far.

Injuries, a lack of defensive consistency, and a team that's still working its way through new rotations have prevented the Heat from fulfilling its potential. But it's still way too early to sound off the alarms.

With that in mind, Jimmy Butler went as far as to make a massive promise to the fans. He vowed that, despite their slow start to the season, they're still going to win the NBA title this year.

Jimmy Butler Vows The Heat Will Win The NBA Championship This Season

“We’re still going to win the championship, and I don’t care what nobody says,” Butler told the media. “Count us out. We’re going to win the fucking championship. I’m telling you. I don’t give a damn that we started 2-5.”

“Yeah, we’re 2-5, but we straight,” Butler added. “We’ve got time, man. We’ve just got to play with a little bit more urgency and realize how fragile this thing is, trust in one another and play basketball the right way on both sides of the ball. There’s a lot of good things, so I don’t get discouraged. I know we have these (good) stretches (in games), and it’s like, ‘Damn, they really can do it.’ We can do it. We’ve just gotta do it consistently.”

Maybe, this is like when Jason Terry got a tattoo of the Larry O'Brien trophy and wound up winning the title with the Mavericks that year. Maybe, he'll have to apologize at the end of the season.

Whatever the case, we know better than to count out Erik Spoelstra with just a handful of games under his belt. The Heat will grit and grind its way to the playoffs, and you never want to mess with a team like them.