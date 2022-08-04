Pat Riley and the Miami Heat continue to look for another star to pair with Jimmy Butler. Notably, it seems like they might have found the guy they've been looking for.

Not so long ago, the Miami Heat were the biggest powerhouse in the Eastern Conference. But the Big 3 days with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh are long gone, meaning it's tougher to recruit stars to join them.

But Pat Riley has still put together quite a competitive roster. They made the NBA Finals just a couple of seasons ago, and it seems like they're just one big name away from reaching the ultimate stage again.

That's why the Heat have been actively pursuing multiple names in trades during the offseason and why they might be quite aggressive trying to land Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Could Trade For Collin Sexton

“I had kept hearing, ‘Pat Riley likes Collin Sexton. Pat Riley likes Sexton,’ from one person that I trust who knows things,” NBA insider Jake Fischer said on 'The Wine & Gold Talk' podcast.

Sexton is eligible to sign a max contract extension, but he's coming off a major injury and the Cavs want to build around Darius Garland and Evan Mobley and seem unwilling to meet his asking price. So, a sign-and-trade could be the likeliest scenario here:

“I’m told that it is close to $40 million in total money,” Cavs insider Chris Fedor said, per Fadeaway World. “So think of like a three-year, $40 million deal. It’s way less than what Collin initially wanted. I don’t know that it’s the kind of deal that Collin and his camp would be willing to take.”

Heat Are Looking For Other Stars

Nonetheless, it's also worth noting that the Heat are in the mix for both Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell, so it's unlikely that they go after Sexton unless they miss the boat on both of those stars.

Sexton is a former top-10 pick coming off the best season of his career. He's still young and could be a 20+ ppg scorer for years to come. But he comes with big risks due to alleged character issues, not to mention the knee injury he suffered mid-season.