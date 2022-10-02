As Tyler Herro won the Sixth Man of the Year award last season, the 22-year-old needed to have an upgrade on his contract. So, Herro signed a new contract with the Miami Heat for the next four years.

In the recent past weeks, Tyler Herro was in between rumors about a possible trade away from the Miami Heat. However, that will be gone as the 22-year-old has agreed to a new four-year deal with the franchise that put him under the radar as the best sixth man of the NBA's last season.

In fact, Herro stated he wanted to be paid what he thought he was worth, and as much as other players that "made crazy money out there that don't deserve it like he does", according to his words to the Miami Herald. Even in the Heat roster there were players who earned as least twice as much he earned last season, but didn't made outstanding performances on the court.

However, now, as one of the highest-earned players on the Heat roster, Herro will have to give in as much as he can to make it to the starting lineup, or make a huge impact through his game every night that he's given the minutes by coach Erik Spoelstra.

Heat News: Tyler Herro will be the second highest-paid player in the Miami franchise

According to the ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the winner of the last season's Sixth Man of Year award, Tyler Herro signed a new four-year deal with the Miami Heat that is worth an estimate of $130-million-dollars.

As for the last year's contract situation, Herro was under his $17-million-dollar rookie deal, which made him the 7th highest-paid player in the Miami Heat roster, behind players such as Duncan Robinson, Victor Oladipo, and Caleb Martin, who didn't delivered as much on the court as Herro did for the Miami Heat, according to the specialized site, Spotract. Now, he agreed to a deal that lists him just behind Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

In fact, during the last season's NBA Playoffs, Tyler Herro averaged 12.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 15 games. Also, during the regular season, Herro averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 66 games, and won his first-ever individual award as a 22-year-old. In fact, he tied the second youngest record with James Harden, to have won the Sixth Man of Year award, just behind Chicago Bulls' Ben Gordon in the 2004-05 NBA Season.