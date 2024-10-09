NBA News: JJ Redick eyes expanded role for Anthony Davis in Lakers' lineup

The Los Angeles Lakers have found a new formula, and coach JJ Redick sees potential in a lineup with Anthony Davis in a new position as they head into the upcoming NBA season.

The Los Angeles Lakers had an outstanding performance from Anthony Davis in their second NBA preseason game, which has generated positive expectations for the upcoming season. Davis demonstrated his dominance on both ends of the court, scoring 17 points and grabbing 8 rebounds in just 18 minutes of play.

Lakers coach JJ Redick experimented with a frontcourt lineup featuring both Davis and Jaxson Hayes. Redick expressed satisfaction with this combination, highlighting Davis’ ability to be effective at power forward.

Anthony Davis has expressed his desire to play power forward for several years, believing it to be his most natural position. With the arrival of Redick as coach, Davis may now have the opportunity to play more minutes in that role.

“It’s definitely something we could use in our rotation,” Redick said. “What I really like is having AD at the four and him being able to be in that switching group while still having some size at the five with Jaxson. That part of it I like a lot.”

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a play during the first quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Davis’ role with the Lakers

The combination of Davis and Hayes in the paint could be effective for the Lakers, allowing Davis to play a freer and more aggressive role on defense. Offensively, Davis could have more opportunities to shoot from outside and create plays for his teammates.

As LeBron James ages, the Lakers are looking to increase Davis’ role in the offense. JJ Redick has expressed a desire to utilize Davis as a more dominant player and playmaker.