NBA GMs completely snub LeBron James, Stephen Curry in best player vote by position

NBA General Managers have shocked the world by excluding LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors in their voting for the best players.

LeBron James #6 and Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States celebrate after their team's win against Team Serbia during a Men's basketball semifinals match between Team United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France.
LeBron James #6 and Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States celebrate after their team's win against Team Serbia during a Men's basketball semifinals match between Team United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France.

By Alexander Rosquez

In a recent poll of NBA General Managers, Los Angeles LakersLeBron James and Golden State WarriorsStephen Curry were completely overlooked in the voting for the best player at each position. Despite being considered two of the greatest players in history, neither received votes in their respective categories.

The absence of LeBron James and Stephen Curry from the voting across these key NBA positions sparked surprise and debate among fans and experts. Both players have had remarkable careers and are regarded as some of the best in history. However, general managers appear to have a different perspective on their current influence on the league.

General managers answered 50 different questions about the best teams, players, coaches, and offseason moves. They were not allowed to vote for their own team or staff. The percentages are based on the number of respondents to each specific question, rather than all 30 general managers.

Who will win the 2024-25 NBA MVP?

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was selected as the favorite to win the NBA’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for the 2024-25 season, earning 40% of the vote. He was followed by Dallas’ Luka Doncic with 30%, while a group of three players tied for third at 7% each: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Denver’s Nikola Jokic, and Boston’s Jayson Tatum.

Who is the best shooting guard in the NBA?

Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards was voted the NBA’s best shooting guard, receiving 33% of the vote. Phoenix’s Devin Booker came in second with 23%, and Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander placed third with 20%. Golden State’s Stephen Curry received just 10% of the vote, while Dallas’ Luka Doncic had 7%.

NBA News: Lakers star Anthony Davis makes something clear after Bronny James preseason games

see also

NBA News: Lakers star Anthony Davis makes something clear after Bronny James preseason games

Who is the best power forward in the NBA?

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was voted the NBA’s best power forward with 77% of the vote. Phoenix’s Kevin Durant came in second with 7%. Other players receiving votes included Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, Draymond Green of Golden State, Domantas Sabonis of Sacramento, Jayson Tatum of Boston, and Victor Wembanyama of San Antonio.

It’s important to note that this survey reflects the opinions of general managers and does not necessarily align with the views of fans or experts. Despite not being chosen as the best in their positions, LeBron James and Stephen Curry remain pivotal figures in the NBA, and their impact on the game is undeniable.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

