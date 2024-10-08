NBA GMs completely snub LeBron James, Stephen Curry in best player vote by position

NBA General Managers have shocked the world by excluding LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors in their voting for the best players.

In a recent poll of NBA General Managers, Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry were completely overlooked in the voting for the best player at each position. Despite being considered two of the greatest players in history, neither received votes in their respective categories.

The absence of LeBron James and Stephen Curry from the voting across these key NBA positions sparked surprise and debate among fans and experts. Both players have had remarkable careers and are regarded as some of the best in history. However, general managers appear to have a different perspective on their current influence on the league.

General managers answered 50 different questions about the best teams, players, coaches, and offseason moves. They were not allowed to vote for their own team or staff. The percentages are based on the number of respondents to each specific question, rather than all 30 general managers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who will win the 2024-25 NBA MVP?

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was selected as the favorite to win the NBA’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for the 2024-25 season, earning 40% of the vote. He was followed by Dallas’ Luka Doncic with 30%, while a group of three players tied for third at 7% each: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Denver’s Nikola Jokic, and Boston’s Jayson Tatum.

Advertisement

Who is the best shooting guard in the NBA?

Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards was voted the NBA’s best shooting guard, receiving 33% of the vote. Phoenix’s Devin Booker came in second with 23%, and Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander placed third with 20%. Golden State’s Stephen Curry received just 10% of the vote, while Dallas’ Luka Doncic had 7%.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Lakers star Anthony Davis makes something clear after Bronny James preseason games

Who is the best power forward in the NBA?

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was voted the NBA’s best power forward with 77% of the vote. Phoenix’s Kevin Durant came in second with 7%. Other players receiving votes included Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, Draymond Green of Golden State, Domantas Sabonis of Sacramento, Jayson Tatum of Boston, and Victor Wembanyama of San Antonio.

Advertisement

It’s important to note that this survey reflects the opinions of general managers and does not necessarily align with the views of fans or experts. Despite not being chosen as the best in their positions, LeBron James and Stephen Curry remain pivotal figures in the NBA, and their impact on the game is undeniable.