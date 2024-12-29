NBA News: Joe Mazzulla confesses the reason behind Boston Celtics' success

Jayson Tatum’s Boston Celtics have enjoyed an impressive season, currently sitting second in the Eastern Conference behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and third in the NBA overall, trailing only the Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder. Head coach Joe Mazzulla credits the team’s success to their focus and disciplined approach.

“The guys do a great job focusing on the process…they don’t get distracted by what’s not most important. Win or lose, we have an understanding of where we’re at, where we want to get to, what we have to work on, and where we can get better, and they stick to that whether we win or lose. They do a good job of not getting distracted by things that don’t impact winning.”

Consistency has been a hallmark of the Celtics, who have remarkably avoided losing three consecutive games for the past 20 months. In their December 27 matchup against the Indiana Pacers, they came dangerously close to breaking that streak but rallied to secure a commanding victory. The Celtics’ success is built on both ends of the floor. Offensively, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are among the league’s elite, averaging 28.7 and 24.6 points per game, respectively. Defensively, the team’s cohesion and adaptability enable them to counter diverse playing styles effectively. Boston’s depth has also been a significant factor.

The franchise has assembled a well-rounded roster, with a strong bench that allows key players like Tatum and Brown to rest without compromising competitiveness on NBA. This depth not only enhances internal competition but also helps mitigate the risk of long-term injuries. Moreover, the Celtics’ mental toughness has been pivotal. Whether overcoming injuries or bouncing back from rough stretches, the team has consistently demonstrated resilience, a quality that could prove invaluable as they aim for postseason success.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics speaks with head coach Joe Mazzulla during game one of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on May 17, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Jaylen Brown demonstrates his ability to lead the Celtics’ offense

In the Boston Celtics’ 123-114 loss to the Indiana Pacers on December 29, Jaylen Brown delivered a standout performance, scoring 31 points, along with 4 rebounds and 6 assists. He was the team’s brightest spot in the game and matched Tyrese Haliburton of the Pacers, who also recorded 31 points, while adding 6 rebounds and 7 assists. Brown’s offensive display outshone Jayson Tatum’s performance, reaffirming his ability to lead even in tough situations.

Following the Celtics’ dominant 142-103 bounce-back win against the Pacers, Brown reflected on the earlier loss with a calm and composed perspective. “I wasn’t concerned at all. I think that’s just the grind of the season. It’s a new year, you can’t expect everything to just go perfect,” affirmed Brown who also added: “Adversity, you need it to know what you are made of. So those moments, you don’t get concerned. You look to your guys, look to your group and use it as an opportunity to get better. It’s an opportunity to see what we’re made of.”

Brown’s leadership and poise have been crucial for the Celtics, as he continues to stand out even during difficult stretches. His ability to remain composed and focused has been a stabilizing force for the team. Despite the December 29 loss, the Celtics remain firmly in second place in the Eastern Conference, chasing the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top spot. With consistent performances from Brown and support from key players like Tatum, Boston aims to stay competitive as the season progresses.