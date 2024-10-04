NBA News: Joel Embiid’s teammate, NBA All-Star, reveals reason for re-signing with the 76ers

Joel Embiid's Philadelphia 76ers teammate and six-time NBA All-Star explained why he chose to re-sign with the team.

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to bounce back after a disappointing season, which saw them eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the New York Knicks. With Joel Embiid leading the way, the team aims to turn things around, bolstered by the addition of Paul George and the re-signing of veteran guard Kyle Lowry, a six-time NBA All-Star.

During the 76ers’ Media Day, Lowry opened up about his decision to re-sign with Philadelphia. “I think the time here was short, but it was fun. I got a chance to get to know Tyrese and Joel and get back with Nick [Nurse],” Lowry said.

“Being around Nick was part of the reason to come back,” he continued. “But getting the chance to be around Tyrese and help him grow a little more, help his development… I saw what Daryl, Elton, and the organization were building.”

Lowry also highlighted how the team’s blend of youth and experience was a big factor in his decision to return. “It was like a perfect fit for me. Got a good mixture of young guys, got a good mixture of veteran guys. It felt like a great opportunity.”

Kyle Lowry #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles during the game against the New York Knicks. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Embiid delivers big words for 76ers fans

Joel Embiid, fresh off signing a three-year, $193 million contract extension that keeps him in Philadelphia through the 2027-28 season, had a clear message for Sixers fans: he’s here to stay.

“Philadelphia is home. I want to be here for the rest of my career,” Embiid posted on social media. “I love this community and everything you’ve given me and my family. There’s a lot more work to do. You guys deserve a championship, and I think we’re just getting started! #TrustTheProcess.”

In the team’s official announcement, Embiid reflected on his journey since being drafted. “I started as a Sixer and want to be right here for the rest of my career. I had no idea when I was drafted as a 20-year-old kid from Cameroon how lucky I was to be in Philadelphia,” Embiid said.

“Through all the ups and downs, this city and the fans have been everything, and I am so grateful for how they’ve embraced me,” he continued. “I want to thank Josh, David, and the entire organization. Philadelphia is home, and it’s time to bring this community an NBA championship.”

