NBA News: Warriors’ Draymond Green sends strong warning to Paul George ahead of 76ers first season

Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green had strong words for Paul George as he prepares for his debut season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors


By Gianni Taina

The Philadelphia 76ers made headlines this offseason by signing Paul George to a massive four-year, $212 million deal, making them serious contenders in the East. However, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green recently issued a strong warning to George about the challenges he’ll face in Philadelphia.

In an interview with NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, Green didn’t hold back when discussing the Sixers’ new addition. “Good luck, Paul George,” Green said. “He better play well, or they’re going to crush him if he doesn’t perform. Oh my god.”

Green elaborated, pointing to the Philadelphia fanbase’s reputation for being particularly tough on their own players. “You know why they’re going to crush Paul George if he doesn’t play well there? Because they’ve already got a bad taste in their mouths from the last few small forwards they had, like Tobias Harris. They never felt like he brought it, and that’s why,” Green said.

“The problem with Philly,” Green continued, “is that Philly fans are harder on their own team than they are on the opposition. They killed their own players. When you go to Philly, it’s not even the opposing team that gets the worst of it—it’s their own guys. That’s what makes it tough to survive there.”

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball in the first quarter against Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors.



76ers focused on securing Joel Embiid’s future

In other Sixers news, the organization is reportedly close to finalizing a contract extension for their superstar center, Joel Embiid. According to NBA insider Bobby Marks, Embiid is expected to sign a maximum extension soon.

I would expect a deal to be reached with Embiid in the near future, and I certainly think it will be for maximum money,” Marks revealed during a recent episode of The Lowe Post podcast.

Details on Embiid’s potential extension

Per reports from Bryan Toporek, the Sixers could offer Embiid a three-year extension worth $192.9 million. However, for Embiid to accept the deal, he would need to decline his player option, extending his time with the team through the 2028-29 season. The reigning MVP has until the start of the regular season to sign the extension.

