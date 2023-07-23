Kemba Walker was a big name in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets, the Boston Celtics, the New York Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks. However, at 33-years old, the point guard has been dealing with a lot of injuries.

Walker was a four-time NBA All-Star and signed a spectacular maximum contract with the Celtics in 2019. Two years later, he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder and then tried to revamp his career with the Knicks. It didn’t work out for the point guard.

Now, Kemba Walker has made a shocking decision about his next team and, by the way, it’s not going to be in the NBA. An unexpected challenge waits for him in one of the best teams in the world.

Kemba Walker announces his next team will be in Europe

Kemba Walker has officially signed a one-year contract to play with AS Monaco in France. They are currently the French league champions and made it all the way to the Final Four in the 2023 EuroLeague.

Last season, the guard tried with a last chance at the Dallas Mavericks, but he only played nine games before being waved. Kemba Walker was a sensational prospect in college helping the Connecticut Huskies to win a national title in 2011.

Walker took tome the award as best player in the NCAA tournament and, just a few months later, he was selected by Charlotte with the No.9 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Kemba Walker would become a star with the Bobcats/Hornets and got the opportunity of his life in 2019 with that four-year, $141 million contract offered by the Celtics. He was supposed to lead a rebuilding process after the departure of Kyrie Irving.