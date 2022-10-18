The altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole took many by surprise, as it created early turmoil for the Warriors before the start of the season. Here’s what Klay Thompson had to say about it.

It’s been more than a week since Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole at practice and, as serious as it was, for the Golden State Warriors it’s already part of the past. But not for the rest of the league.

Things were just fine for the reigning NBA champions before the altercation, as their biggest concerns were the contract situations of certain players – including Green and Poole. Now, many wonder whether the mood has changed in the locker room.

As one of the team’s most successful and experienced players, Klay Thompson has inevitably been asked about this situation. The 32-year-old admitted it was unacceptable, but made it clear the Dubs are moving on.

Klay Thompson says Warriors are moving past the Green-Poole fight

“It was unfortunate,” Thompson told NBA.com, via Fadeaway World. “Violence is never the solution to anything, especially between teammates. But we are moving past it. We talked to both players as a group about needing to understand what needed to be done to mend that relationship. We know that winning cures all, and that ‘Ring Night’ will help soothe the pain from a tough couple of weeks.

"I love both of those guys. Draymond is my brother. We’ve been through everything together. JP is like my little brother. I want what is best for them. I’m very excited that JP got extended. He earned that. To see where he has come from his rookie season and now being the future of the franchise is special. I know Draymond and I have so much left in the tank, not just this year but for years to come. We all love each other. We’re not the Dubs without either of them. We need both of them to go where we want to go."

The 2022-23 NBA season is here, so the Warriors don’t have time to keep on thinking about it. Green has apologized, the team forgave him, and now they have to focus on challenging for another title together.