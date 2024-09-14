Trending topics:
nba

NBA News: Klay Thompson reveals true feelings about 2011 Mavericks champion team

Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on the 2011 Dallas Mavericks, the team that captured the NBA title in an unforgettable run.

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesKlay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns

By Gianni Taina

As the 2024-25 NBA season approaches, one of the most notable offseason moves was the Dallas Mavericks’ acquisition of Klay Thompson. The veteran shooting guard is ready for a fresh start in Dallas and recently revealed just how much the Mavs’ 2011 championship team has inspired him.

Thompson, eager to begin this new chapter in his career, shared a post on Instagram watching a video titled “2011 Dallas Mavericks Road to the Finals.” He explained his decision to revisit that memorable season in an interview with Abby Jones of DLLS Sports.

“Just an incredible group that persevered… beat some incredibly talented teams,” Thompson said about the 2011 Mavericks. “Whether it was Kobe [Bryant], the Lakers, or KD [Kevin Durant] and the Thunder… and then Miami. It was a run that was so inspiring. It was cool to watch that, and I’m trying to replicate that in the upcoming season.”

Advertisement

Thompson continued, “I was like, man, this is cool. I’m going to check this out. I just got to Dallas, and I want to keep that in the back of my mind while I’m here—to uplift this city and try to win. There’s no greater feeling.”

Dirk Nowitzki holds the NBA trophy in 2011. IMAGO

Dirk Nowitzki holds the NBA trophy in 2011. IMAGO

Advertisement

Mavericks’ plans for Klay Thompson will differ from Warriors

In a recent interview, Mavs owner Mark Cuban emphasized that Dallas plans to take a different approach with Thompson than the Golden State Warriors did. Cuban noted that the team intends to reduce Thompson’s physical workload and focus on his sharpshooting skills.

“Obviously, the big addition was Klay,” Cuban said. “He’s someone you have to face guard because he’s going to make 40% of his shots. At Golden State, he was always on the move, coming off screens in their motion offense. We don’t do that as much.”

Advertisement
NBA News: Dirk Nowitzki gets real on Klay Thompson wearing his iconic Dallas Mavericks jersey

see also

NBA News: Dirk Nowitzki gets real on Klay Thompson wearing his iconic Dallas Mavericks jersey

We’ll run some of that action for him,” Cuban added, “but mostly, he’ll be stationed in the corner or on the wings, catching and shooting from Luka [Doncic] and [Kyrie Irving]. Hopefully, life will be a lot easier for him.”

Kyrie Irving played a key role in recruiting Thompson

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd recently revealed on NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dubs Talk podcast that Kyrie Irving played a crucial role in convincing Thompson to sign with Dallas.

Advertisement
NBA News: Mavericks legend delivers strong support message to Luka Doncic after Finals loss

see also

NBA News: Mavericks legend delivers strong support message to Luka Doncic after Finals loss

“When it came to recruitment, a lot of people were involved,” Kidd shared. But one of the biggest factors was Kai [Irving]. Kai was able to connect with Klay, player to player, and give him a real, honest assessment of what it’s been like in Dallas over the last two years. His insight played a big part in getting Klay on board.”

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Gerrit Cole reveals why he intentionally walked Rafael Devers in Yankees vs. Red Sox showdown
MLB

Gerrit Cole reveals why he intentionally walked Rafael Devers in Yankees vs. Red Sox showdown

NFL imposes severe fines on Antonio Pierce's Las Vegas Raiders after Davante Adams' teammates actions
NFL

NFL imposes severe fines on Antonio Pierce's Las Vegas Raiders after Davante Adams' teammates actions

NFL News: Andy Reid explains who will replace Hollywood Brown with Chiefs after possible season ending injury
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid explains who will replace Hollywood Brown with Chiefs after possible season ending injury

Where to watch Club Leon vs Cruz Azul live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024
Soccer

Where to watch Club Leon vs Cruz Azul live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo