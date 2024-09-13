NBA News: Dirk Nowitzki gets real on Klay Thompson wearing his iconic Dallas Mavericks jersey

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki shared his thoughts on seeing Klay Thompson wear his iconic No. 41 Mavs jersey during practice.

As teams gear up for the upcoming NBA season, the Dallas Mavericks are making headlines after signing Klay Thompson to a 3-year, $50 million deal. During practice, Thompson was spotted rocking Dirk Nowitzki’s legendary No. 41 jersey, and the Hall of Famer had something to say about it.

“I did catch that (photo) this summer… super cool and obviously feel honored one of the ‘Splash Bros’ is there and is with the Mavs now,” Nowitzki said during an appearance on the DLLS Mavs podcast.

The 2011 NBA champion also spoke about his relationship with the former Golden State Warriors star. “I got to know him, talked to him a little bit during my last All-Star Game (in 2019) and during my final season when we played them here. He’s just a really nice, chill guy who loves to vibe. I feel like we have a good relationship and mutual respect for each other,” Nowitzki added.

Nowitzki’s message of support for Luka Doncic

On the same podcast, Nowitzki also shared a message of encouragement for Luka Doncic following the Mavericks’ tough NBA Finals loss to the Boston Celtics.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the fourth quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Elsa/Getty Images

“Well, just keep doing what he’s doing. Play your game,” Nowitzki advised. “I know it wasn’t the ending you were hoping for, but you’re just getting started—you’re only 25. Sometimes, a little disappointment can push you to come back stronger, motivate you to work harder, and become an even better player, if that’s even possible.”

He went on to praise Doncic’s consistency: “Honestly, he just needs to keep doing what he’s doing. He’s an incredible player, playing at the highest level, and he’s MVP caliber every year. Staying healthy and taking care of your body is key—it’s going to be another long season,” the German legend concluded.

Mark Cuban on how Doncic and Irving led the Mavs to the Finals

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban also weighed in on the Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving partnership, offering insight into how their chemistry propelled Dallas to the NBA Finals during an appearance on The Roommates Show.

“It was like, okay, let’s just take the summer and figure things out,” Cuban explained. “By the time training camp rolled around, they learned how to play together. [Head coach Jason Kidd] did a great job managing two high-level talents, and we were able to make it work.”

Cuban emphasized how Doncic and Irving’s connection impacted the entire team. “Not only did they figure out how to play off each other, but they elevated everyone around them,” he noted. “Guys like PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford, and Dereck Lively all improved because of them. It was special to see how they lifted the entire squad.”