NBA News: Klay Thompson makes big revelation about his feelings after leaving Warriors for Mavs

Klay Thompson’s move to the Dallas Mavericks surprised the NBA world, and now the veteran guard has opened up about his departure from the Golden State Warriors.

Klay Thompson sent shockwaves through the NBA by leaving the Golden State Warriors, where he spent 13 seasons, to join the Dallas Mavericks as a free agent. The guard, who has already played two games for the Mavs, spoke openheartedly about his feelings after parting ways with the Warriors.

On talks with Sportskeeda, Thompson admitted being at peace after landing in Dallas. “Why wouldn’t I? I feel great,” the brand new signing said, as Mark Medina reports.

Thompson’s strong connection to the Warriors, where he played over 13 years and appeared in 793 games, is clear. Reflecting on his next chapter, he acknowledged that his primary focus is to keep performing at the top flight in the NBA:

“I’m real blessed to play this game at a high level. It doesn’t matter if it is in Dallas or in the Bay. I’m jumping in because I see the talent with this team and there’s a chance to do something special,” Thompson said to Sportskeeda.

James Harden 1 of the Los Angeles Clippers drives past Klay Thompson 31 of the Dallas Mavericks during their preseason game on Monday October 14, 2024 at Intuit Dome Arena in Inglewood, California.

Thompson is still finding his footing with Jason Kidd’s Mavericks—not because he’s struggling to secure a starting role, but due to a lack of on-court chemistry with his new teammates. While he made a solid debut against the Utah Jazz, his performance against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night fell short. With Kyrie Irving resting, Thompson recorded three rebounds but missed all of his attempts (three 2-pointers and six 3-pointers) finishing scoreless in 21 minutes.

Thompson’s clear goals with the Mavs

After dealing with a torn ACL in 2019 and an Achilles injury in 2020, Thompson struggled to recapture his previous form, which was a factor in the Warriors‘ decision not to offer him a major contract extension. Now in Dallas, he has made it clear that his ambitions align with the team’s goals.

“My personal goals are to be great and to help this team win,” Thompson said on talks with Sportskeeda. “I don’t think about numbers or accolades or anything. I really don’t, especially 14 years in. I had enough of those,” he stated.

Despite Thompson underperforming against the Clippers, coach Kidd advised to “be patient, keep working“, while noting that it’s still the preseason. With stars Luka Doncic and Irving set to return, Thompson’s true impact on the team will likely become clearer as the regular season unfolds.

