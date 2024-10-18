NBA News: Klay Thompson shares honest opinion on playing for Mavs Coach Jason Kidd

Still working to find his best form with the Dallas Mavericks, former Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson praised his new coach, Jason Kidd.

The Dallas Mavericks wrapped up their preseason with a game against the Milwaukee Bucks, and expectations are high following their strong 2023-24 NBA campaign. With the blockbuster addition of Klay Thompson now settling into the team, many believe he will be a key contributor moving forward. Thompson recently shared his thoughts on being coached by NBA legend Jason Kidd.

Thompson has yet to perform at his best during his short time in Dallas, but it’s too early to make definitive judgments about his role. After spending 13 seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Thompson is still adjusting to his new environment, but he had high praise for his new coach.

“I have really enjoyed playing for Mr. Kidd. First off, I was just a huge admirer of his game growing up, especially his mixtapes, some of the best ever. The pass he threw, you still don’t see to this day. I mean, Luka (Doncic) does a good impression of it. He just seems like such a great leader,” Thompson shared during the Bucks’ post-game press conference.

Kidd has been actively involved in helping Thompson adapt to the Mavericks’ system. The sharpshooter expressed optimism about the long-term relationship: “He’s able to convey his message very well when he speaks so I have really enjoyed playing for Mr. Kidd like I said… I’m excited to play for him for the next few seasons obviously.”

(L-R) Dereck Lively II, head coach Jason Kidd and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks attend Game Three of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs semifinals between the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 04, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Liberty 95-81.

Although Thompson hasn’t posted eye-popping numbers in his three preseason appearances with Dallas—including a scoreless outing against the Los Angeles Clippers—this is just the beginning. Once Luka Doncic (recovering from injury) and Kyrie Irving are back on the court, Thompson’s impact is expected to grow significantly.

Thompson fully focused on Dallas, says Kidd

Adapting to a new system is challenging, but after more than 13 years in a different city and team, the transition can be even more jarring. According to Jason Kidd, however, Klay Thompson is putting in the work to make his mark in Dallas.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Kidd discussed Thompson’s dedication: “He loves to play. He works extremely hard at his craft. He’s done every rep. He wants to be in every rep. He feels like he’s behind in the system. It’s a new system for him. So he wants to be involved in everything.”

Despite being an NBA veteran, Thompson remains eager to learn and take advice from his coach. “For someone that is playing in his 14th season, sometimes coaches have to pivot around that. But he wants to make that adjustment. That just shows what kind of person and what kind of player he is,” Kidd added.

