Trending topics:
nba

NBA News: Hall of Fame member makes major prediction about Mavericks star Luka Doncic

An NBA Hall of Famer has made a bold prediction about Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic heading into the new season.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves
© David Berding/Getty ImagesLuka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves

By Gianni Taina

After an impressive run to the NBA Finals last season, the Dallas Mavericks have high expectations for the upcoming year. And now, NBA legend Tracy McGrady has weighed in with a major prediction about Luka Doncic and the Mavericks’ chances.

With the new season just days away, McGrady didn’t hesitate to name his pick for the 2024 MVP, putting Doncic at the top of his list.

“I’m gonna go based off the season he had last year, leading his team to the Finals. I think coming back this year, he’s gonna be even hungrier,” McGrady said. “I look at a guy like Luka Doncic that I feel will be this year’s MVP. A guy that leads his team in a lot of categories.”

Advertisement

Point guard for his team, facilitator for his team, scorer for his team,” McGrady continued. “He’s a guy that I think every year coming into the NBA season, you can always consider him as an MVP candidate. But I think coming into this season, it’ll be Luka Doncic’s MVP to lose.”

DALLAS, TEXAS – MAY 26: Luka Doncic #77 and P.J. Washington #25 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrate during the final minute of the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

DALLAS, TEXAS – MAY 26: Luka Doncic #77 and P.J. Washington #25 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrate during the final minute of the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Advertisement

McGrady also praised the Mavericks’ key offseason addition of Klay Thompson. “I think Dallas is gonna be a very good team, adding Klay Thompson,” McGrady said. “So, I look for Dallas to do some big things. Possibly seeing them back in the Finals, with Luka being this year’s MVP.

NBA News: Jason Kidd sends very clear message to Luka Doncic about the Mavericks roster

see also

NBA News: Jason Kidd sends very clear message to Luka Doncic about the Mavericks roster

Doncic on Thompson’s arrival in Dallas

Klay Thompson, after 13 years and four championships with the Golden State Warriors, is set to start a new chapter with the Mavericks. On media day, Doncic shared his excitement about the sharpshooter joining the squad.

Advertisement

Unbelievable,” Doncic said when asked about Thompson signing with the team. He’s a four-time champion, an amazing player, so I was very excited when he signed with us. I can’t wait to play with him.”

Doncic also highlighted how crucial Thompson’s shooting will be for Dallas. “You basically can’t help off him. When me and [Kyrie Irving] have the ball, you can’t leave Klay open because if you do, he’s going to make the shot. The spacing he creates is going to be huge for us.”

Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Andy Reid sends clear message to Brett Veach, Patrick Mahomes about Chiefs' WRs
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid sends clear message to Brett Veach, Patrick Mahomes about Chiefs' WRs

NBA News: LeBron James delivers honest answer on possibility of playing with Stephen Curry again
NBA

NBA News: LeBron James delivers honest answer on possibility of playing with Stephen Curry again

NCAAF News: Volunteers QB Nico Iamaleava loses key teammate for the rest of the season due to injury
College Football

NCAAF News: Volunteers QB Nico Iamaleava loses key teammate for the rest of the season due to injury

Kalen DeBoer sends Alabama players an important message about Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava
College Football

Kalen DeBoer sends Alabama players an important message about Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo