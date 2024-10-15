NBA News: Former Warriors teammate fully supports Klay Thompson joining Mavericks

After Klay Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks, a former teammate in the Golden State Warriors delivered the guard his full support on the decision.

When fans think of Klay Thompson, they think of the Golden State Warriors. However, after 13 seasons in San Francisco, the four-time NBA champion recently took on a new challenge, joining the Dallas Mavericks in a move that surprised many. While some fans were upset by his departure, one of Thompson’s former Warriors teammates sees it differently.

DeMarcus Cousins, who played alongside Thompson during the 2018-19 season, believes the move to Dallas could be a great fit for the sharpshooter. “Obviously, Dallas got better. They added a third piece that complements them perfectly. There’s less pressure on Klay to perform how they were expecting him to perform in Golden State. So it’s less pressure in Dallas,” said Cousins in Run It Back.

“I think we see Klay have a really good year. He’s going to be a perfect complimentary piece. He’s been that before with championship teams. I think he has a good comeback season,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cousins also addressed the pressure Thompson had back in the Warriors, and how the change in environment in the Mavs could benefit him: “The biggest thing is we’ll see a happy Klay. Klay’s looking to be loved and embraced, and I think Dallas is the perfect fan base and city to achieve that. So we’ll see a happy Klay and that’s good for the NBA.”

Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors foul as he drives past Klay Thompson #11 during a 130-111 Warriors win at Staples Center on January 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

Cousins shared locker room with Thompson during the 2018-19 NBA season, being part of the team rotation. Although he only played 30 games with the team before moving to the Houston Rockets the following year, Cousins made an impact, averaging 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game alongside Stephen Curry and Thompson.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Klay Thompson makes big revelation about his feelings after leaving Warriors for Mavs

Thompson’s performance with the Mavs in preseason

So far, Thompson has appeared in two of the Mavericks’ three preseason games. He made his debut against the Utah Jazz, scoring 10 points and dishing out 3 assists in 18 minutes of play.

Advertisement

In his second game, against the Los Angeles Clippers, Thompson struggled, finishing scoreless after missing all 9 of his shot attempts. He also recorded 1 assist and 3 rebounds. It’s worth noting that the Mavericks were without their stars, Luka Doncic (sidelined with an injury) and Kyrie Irving (rest). With their return, Thompson’s role and impact on the court are expected to improve significantly.