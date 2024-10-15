Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Former Warriors teammate fully supports Klay Thompson joining Mavericks

After Klay Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks, a former teammate in the Golden State Warriors delivered the guard his full support on the decision.

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks poses for a portrait during the Dallas Mavericks Media Day at Mavericks Training Center on September 30, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
© Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesKlay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks poses for a portrait during the Dallas Mavericks Media Day at Mavericks Training Center on September 30, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

By Dante Gonzalez

When fans think of Klay Thompson, they think of the Golden State Warriors. However, after 13 seasons in San Francisco, the four-time NBA champion recently took on a new challenge, joining the Dallas Mavericks in a move that surprised many. While some fans were upset by his departure, one of Thompson’s former Warriors teammates sees it differently.

DeMarcus Cousins, who played alongside Thompson during the 2018-19 season, believes the move to Dallas could be a great fit for the sharpshooter. “Obviously, Dallas got better. They added a third piece that complements them perfectly. There’s less pressure on Klay to perform how they were expecting him to perform in Golden State. So it’s less pressure in Dallas,” said Cousins in Run It Back.

I think we see Klay have a really good year. He’s going to be a perfect complimentary piece. He’s been that before with championship teams. I think he has a good comeback season,” he added.

Advertisement

Cousins also addressed the pressure Thompson had back in the Warriors, and how the change in environment in the Mavs could benefit him: “The biggest thing is we’ll see a happy Klay. Klay’s looking to be loved and embraced, and I think Dallas is the perfect fan base and city to achieve that. So we’ll see a happy Klay and that’s good for the NBA.”

Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors foul as he drives past Klay Thompson #11 during a 130-111 Warriors win at Staples Center on January 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors foul as he drives past Klay Thompson #11 during a 130-111 Warriors win at Staples Center on January 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

Cousins shared locker room with Thompson during the 2018-19 NBA season, being part of the team rotation. Although he only played 30 games with the team before moving to the Houston Rockets the following year, Cousins made an impact, averaging 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game alongside Stephen Curry and Thompson.

NBA News: Klay Thompson makes big revelation about his feelings after leaving Warriors for Mavs

see also

NBA News: Klay Thompson makes big revelation about his feelings after leaving Warriors for Mavs

Thompson’s performance with the Mavs in preseason

So far, Thompson has appeared in two of the Mavericks’ three preseason games. He made his debut against the Utah Jazz, scoring 10 points and dishing out 3 assists in 18 minutes of play.

Advertisement

In his second game, against the Los Angeles Clippers, Thompson struggled, finishing scoreless after missing all 9 of his shot attempts. He also recorded 1 assist and 3 rebounds. It’s worth noting that the Mavericks were without their stars, Luka Doncic (sidelined with an injury) and Kyrie Irving (rest). With their return, Thompson’s role and impact on the court are expected to improve significantly.

dante gonzalez
Dante Gonzalez

Dante Gonzalez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish. He graduated from the Circulo de Periodistas Deportivos (CPD) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism. Before joining Bolavip in September 2024, he contributed to sports event coverage on the Fut &amp; Gol YouTube channel. As a commentator, Dante's attention to detail in analyzing live events keeps the audience engaged, making him a valuable team member. He covers soccer, tennis, NBA, and NFL, bringing a comprehensive understanding of these sports to his analysis. His experience in the communications industry also includes working as a copywriter for the Spanish marketing agency Agencia Ninja.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Boston Celtics star named among league's top two, compared to Jokic, Doncic, and Shai
NBA

NBA News: Boston Celtics star named among league's top two, compared to Jokic, Doncic, and Shai

Lions sign replacement for Aidan Hutchinson after severe injury
NFL

Lions sign replacement for Aidan Hutchinson after severe injury

Where to watch Mexico vs USA live for free in the USA: International Friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch Mexico vs USA live for free in the USA: International Friendly game

NBA News: Lakers’ Bronny James makes something clear after scoring struggles
NBA

NBA News: Lakers’ Bronny James makes something clear after scoring struggles

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo