NBA News: Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns reveals true feelings about playing against Minnesota

New York Knicks' new star Karl-Anthony Towns shared his thoughts on what it felt like to play against his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks looks on against the Washington Wizards
© Evan Bernstein/Getty ImagesKarl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks looks on against the Washington Wizards

By Gianni Taina

KarlAnthony Towns‘ surprise trade to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick via the Detroit Pistons shocked the NBA world. In a recent preseason matchup between the Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Towns revealed his emotions playing against the team he called home for years.

The game, held at Madison Square Garden, marked the third preseason contest for both teams. The Knicks came away with a 115-110 victory, extending their unbeaten record to 3-0, while the Timberwolves suffered their first loss (2-1) of the preseason.

After the game, Towns reflected on the experience of playing against Minnesota. “It’s weird being on the other side but seeing the Timberwolves jersey,” Towns said postgame via Posting and Toasting.

A lot of emotions,” he added. “I had amazing moments and years of my life in Minnesota, a place I call home. Those guys aren’t just teammates—they’re my brothers, real-life brothers. Wild day.”

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks handles the ball against the Washington Wizards during the second half of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden. Evan Bernstein/Getty Images

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks handles the ball against the Washington Wizards during the second half of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden. Evan Bernstein/Getty Images

Julius Randle reflects on his trade to Timberwolves

This trade signals a new chapter for both the Knicks and Timberwolves. Randle, who had been a key figure for the Knicks over the past five years, shared his thoughts on the transition during his introductory press conference in Minnesota.

“It was a lot of emotion,” Randle admitted. “You spend a certain amount of time at a place—New York—having gone there five years ago with a lot of goals in mind, putting in a lot of blood, sweat, and tears. It’s always a shock at first.

But the next morning, I woke up and felt really excited,” he continued. “It was like a breath of fresh air. I’m looking forward to bringing everything I’ve learned in New York and helping these guys out. My only goal here is to help—whether it’s Ant, Rudy, or Naz—I just want to help win a championship.”

Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

