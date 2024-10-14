NBA News: LeBron James delivers honest answer on possibility of playing with Stephen Curry again

After sharing the court in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James answered the media about the chances of playing with Golden State Warriors' star Stephen Curry in the NBA.

After years of NBA rivalry, the 2024 Paris Olympics offered fans a rare chance to witness LeBron James and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry teaming up for the first time in their careers. Following the Los Angeles Lakers practice on Monday, LeBron shared his thoughts on the possibility of playing alongside Curry again.

Their highly anticipated partnership in Paris did not disappoint, as LeBron and Curry helped lead Team USA to another gold medal, much to the delight of NBA fans.

Reflecting on their time together, LeBron spoke to the media about his Olympic experience with Curry: “It was everything, and more. I was super excited to be able to finally team up with him, you know, in that type of atmosphere, that’s what it was. Being part of the Olympics was everything I’d dreamed of and inspired to wanna be a part of that along with Steph. Great memories.”

While fans are eager to see the two NBA legends share the court again, LeBron remained cautious when asked if they might team up in the future. “I have no idea“, Bron said to the media.

LeBron James #6 and Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States react during the Men’s Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France.

Rumors have circulated about Curry potentially joining the Lakers for the 2024-25 season. However, after the Warriors star signed a one-year, $62.6 million contract extension through June 2027, any reunion in the NBA seems unlikely—at least for now.

The USA “Avengers”

Team USA was the clear favorite to win gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with a roster packed with NBA superstars. The star-studded lineup led LeBron to give the team a special nickname: “The Avengers.”

The team reunited eight NBA MVP awards, with legends like LeBron, Curry, and Kevin Durant providing veteran leadership, Team USA was a force. “How do you lose when you have three of the best players that ever player basketball in the same team?” said LeBron to the media.

Will “The Avengers” assemble? While the decision isn’t entirely in the players’ hands, there’s no doubt they would love to play together again. However, with all three stars approaching 40, it’s unlikely we’ll see them together at the next Olympics—so any reunion in the NBA will need to happen soon.

