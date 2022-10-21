Russell Westbrook is once again in the eye of the storm following a poor start to the year. Though Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has shown support for Brodie, he also sent him a warning early in the season.

Only two games in the 2022-23 NBA season, the Lakers have shown they still have plenty of work to do. Though losing to the Warriors and Clippers was on the cards, getting off to a 0-2 start still makes noise when it comes to such a popular team.

Though Los Angeles had an entire offseason to figure out how to bounce back from a terrible campaign, it doesn't look like things will be much different this season. In the first two games, the team has already shown many weaknesses, especially in offense.

Unsurprisingly, Russell Westbrook is once again facing most of the critics for the Lakers' poor start. The All-Star has full support of his teammates and coaching staff, but Darvin Ham still sent him a stern reminder.

Lakers News: Darvin Ham warns Russell Westbrook

Though things between Westbrook and the coaches have been just fine, Brodie took a subtle jab at Ham after the preseason finale. Russ suffered a hamstring injury and blamed it to the fact that he started on the bench, but Ham set the record straight.

(Via ESPN)

"Let me be clear with this," Ham said before his team fell to the LA Clippers 103-97 on Thursday night. "The Lakers, myself, my staff, we would in no way, shape or form put a player or an employee in harm's way. Physically, mentally, spiritually. We don't stand for that. We're not about that. That's not who we are.

"He's been around a long time. He's been a high-level player for a very long time. So, I know what that's about and how that is," Ham said. "But on the other hand, you have to be prepared to do whatever your team needs you to do. And that's called being a professional. So, however we choose to use him, there has to be a willingness there to sacrifice for your teammates and overall good of the team if that course of action is going to lead to success."

Ham has been very supportive of Westbrook since he took over, but he is not afraid to show his authority. At the end of the day, everyone has to understand this is a team sport and that the coach makes the decisions.