NBA News: Lakers confirm blockbuster trade involving D’Angelo Russell

After weeks of speculation surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers and potential trades, the team has made a significant roster move. The Lakers officially traded D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and three second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton. The deal, confirmed by NBA insider Shams Charania, aims to address the Lakers’ need for depth and stability as they eye a stronger push for playoff contention.

Before the trade, D’Angelo Russell had adjusted to a bench role, contributing solid performances despite the uncertainty surrounding the Lakers’ backcourt rotation. However, the emergence of Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent, and Rui Hachimura—who have been posting impressive numbers and delivering results—ultimately made Russell’s position expendable.

Russell exits Los Angeles averaging 12.4 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game this season, while Maxwell Lewis struggled to make an impact. In contrast, Dorian Finney-Smith joins the Lakers with averages of 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, and Shake Milton brings 7.4 points, 2.4 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game. Statistically, the trade appears to favor the Lakers, as they part ways with underperforming players and acquire consistent contributors who can strengthen their bench.

The rationale behind the trade

The Lakers‘ decision to move Russell was largely driven by their current roster dynamics. Reaves, Vincent, and Hachimura have emerged as pivotal players, showcasing their ability to perform at both ends of the court. This depth reduced Russell’s significance within the rotation, making a trade the logical next step.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – APRIL 13: D’Angelo Russell #1 of the Brooklyn Nets drives around JJ Redick #17 of the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half during Game One of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoff at Wells Fargo Center.

By acquiring Finney-Smith and Milton, the Lakers add defensive versatility and offensive consistency to their lineup. Finney-Smith’s ability to guard multiple positions will bolster the team’s defense, while Milton’s scoring and ball-handling will provide valuable support for LeBron James and Anthony Davis during critical stretches.

Implications for the Lakers

This trade underlines the Lakers’ ambition to remain competitive in the Western Conference. The new additions bring reliability and flexibility, qualities that could prove essential during the grueling regular season and into the playoffs. With Finney-Smith’s defensive acumen and Milton’s ability to score efficiently, the Lakers are better positioned to contend with the league’s top teams.

While Russell’s second stint with the Lakers comes to an end, this move signifies the organization’s commitment to optimizing its roster for immediate success. As the Lakers push toward the playoffs, the contributions of Finney-Smith and Milton could play a crucial role in defining their postseason aspirations.