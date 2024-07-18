The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t made any big move to help LeBron James in his quest to win a fifth championship. Of course, general manager Rob Pelinka fulfilled the promise of drafting Bronny James, but that won’t have any impact to compete for a title.

Although the roster still includes stellar names like Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves, last season was the perfect example that it’s just not enough against contenders like the Denver Nuggets.

Now, under new head coach JJ Redick, no one knows for sure what’s next for the Lakers as there aren’t many players available in the NBA. This could be the path they’ll follow.

Who are the Lakers targeting in free agency?

Even with almost no moves to show for in free agency, head coach JJ Redick confirmed there’s one position the Los Angeles Lakers could address in the next few days. These were his words in Sirius XM NBA Radio.

“You certainly have to look at what I think is actually a very good roster. A very balanced roster. We would love, we tried, but we would love to, at some point, get another 5 (center). A big bruising 5.”

The West is absolutely loaded with the Mavericks, Nuggets or the Oklahoma City Thunder. Redick understands they need to make a move. “You look at the Western Conference right now, in certain matchups in the playoffs, you’re going to need size.”