Caitlin Clark will have a unique opportunity at Phoenix to show Team USA what they missed toward the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Next Saturday, Caitlin Clark will face Team USA in the long awaited 2024 WNBA All-Star Game at Phoenix. After the leader of Indiana Fever was left out of the Olympics roster, thousands of fans are waiting for this incredible matchup.

Clark will play alongside Angel Reese for the first time ever, but, the challenge is enormous against an extraordinary group of veterans such as A’ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu and Diana Taurasi.

Now, a star of the NBA has sparked a massive controversy due to his bold prediction about what could happen during the weekend. Bad news for Caitlin Clark in the big stage.

Lonzo Ball thinks Caitlin Clark has no chance to win All-Star Game

Lonzo Ball, who is currently recovering from a serious knee injury in the NBA, believes Caitlin Clark is going to have a really tough night facing Team USA. A very controversial statement indeed.

“I ain’t gonna lie. I like that setup. The USA Team is about to smack them, but it’s gonna be good to see though. I’m gonna like to see Caitlin Clark playing with Angel Reese. That’s cool. Let me just point this out right now. A’ja Wilson, Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Breanna Stewart. All on one team? Come on.”