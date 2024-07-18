ESPN revealed Thursday a ranking with the top 100 professional athletes since 2000, with Lionel Messi making the podium as the Argentine ace was ranked higher than other legends such as LeBron James, Tom Brady, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Inter Miami star, who “completed” soccer by lifting the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is only behind two athletes in ESPN‘s ranking: iconic swimmer Michael Phelps and tennis superstar Serena Williams.

Of course, the ranking has given plenty to talk about on social media, as not many agreed with the order of these athletes. However, Messi fans were happy with the fact ESPN placed the soccer star above many other legends.

LeBron and Brady are just behind Messi, and while Cristiano Ronaldo was not even included among the top 10, the Portuguese star was ranked one place higher than Stephen Curry.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with the trophy after the team’s victory in the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 15, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Many of these athletes are still active, so we’ll have to wait and see whether this ranking should require even more updates when it’s all said and done for some legends. Either way, most of the names who appear on the list have made a strong case to be there. But of course, these kinds of lists are always polarizing.

ESPN’s top 100 athletes of the 21st century with Messi on the podium

  1. Michael Phelps – swimming
  2. Serena Williams – tennis
  3. Lionel Messi – soccer
  4. LeBron James – basketball
  5. Tom Brady – football
  6. Roger Federer – tennis
  7. Simone Biles – gymnastics
  8. Tiger Woods – golf
  9. Usain Bolt – track
  10. Kobe Bryant – basketball
  11. Novak Djokovic – tennis
  12. Rafael Nadal – tennis
  13. Cristiano Ronaldo – soccer
  14. Stephen Curry – basketball
  15. Katie Ledecky – swimming
  16. Tim Duncan – basketball
  17. Shaquille O’Neal – basketball
  18. Patrick Mahomes – football
  19. Lewis Hamilton – auto racing
  20. Aaron Donald – football
  21. Diana Taurasi – basketball
  22. Sidney Crosby – hockey
  23. Kevin Garnett – basketball
  24. Albert Pujols – baseball
  25. Floyd Mayweather – boxing
  26. Peyton Manning – football
  27. Randy Moss – football
  28. Nikola Jokic – basketball
  29. Michael Schumacher – auto racing
  30. Mike Trout – baseball
  31. Clayton Kershaw – baseball
  32. Marta – soccer
  33. Miguel Cabrera – baseball
  34. Tamika Catchings – basketball
  35. Dwyane Wade – basketball
  36. Maya Moore – basketball
  37. Ichiro Suzuki – baseball
  38. Barry Bonds – baseball
  39. Kevin Durant – basketball
  40. Justin Verlander – baseball
  41. Dirk Nowitzki – basketball
  42. Giannis Antetokounmpo – basketball
  43. Alex Rodriguez – baseball
  44. Mikaela Shiffrin – skiing
  45. David Ortiz – baseball
  46. Max Scherzer – baseball
  47. Jimmie Johnson – auto racing
  48. Thierry Henry – soccer
  49. Aitana Bonmati – soccer
  50. Zinedine Zidane – soccer
  51. Steve Nash – basketball
  52. Adrian Beltré – baseball
  53. Derek Jeter – baseball
  54. Alex Ovechkin – hockey
  55. Luka Modric – soccer
  56. Alexia Putellas – soccer
  57. Calvin Johnson – football
  58. J.J. Watt – football
  59. Mariano Rivera – baseball
  60. Candace Parker – basketball
  61. Ray Lewis – football
  62. Shohei Ohtani – baseball
  63. Allyson Felix – track
  64. Mia Hamm – soccer
  65. Kylian Mbappé – soccer
  66. Jon Jones – MMA
  67. James Harden – basketball
  68. Phil Mickelson – golf
  69. Jason Kidd – basketball
  70. Andrés Iniesta – soccer
  71. Manny Pacquiao – boxing
  72. Shaun White – snowboarding
  73. Mookie Betts – baseball
  74. Lisa Leslie – basketball
  75. Xavi Hernandez – soccer
  76. Georges St-Pierre – MMA
  77. Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce – track
  78. Bernard Hopkins – boxing
  79. Bryce Harper – baseball
  80. Andy Murray – tennis
  81. Sheryl Swoopes – basketball
  82. Kohei Uchimura – gymnastics
  83. Chris Paul – basketball
  84. Lauren Jackson – basketball
  85. Kawhi Leonard – basketball
  86. Venus Williams – tennis
  87. Ronaldo Nazário – soccer
  88. Roy Halladay – baseball
  89. Annika Sorenstam – golf
  90. A’ja Wilson – basketball
  91. Aaron Rodgers – football
  92. Pedro Martinez – baseball
  93. Rory McIlroy – golf
  94. Ronaldinho – soccer
  95. Zlatan Ibrahimović – soccer
  96. Darrelle Revis – football
  97. Virat Kohli – cricket
  98. Connor McDavid – hockey
  99. Ed Reed – football
  100. Charles Woodson – football