ESPN has ranked the top 100 athletes in the 21st century, placing Lionel Messi above the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, and Tom Brady. Only two stars were ranked higher than Leo.

ESPN revealed Thursday a ranking with the top 100 professional athletes since 2000, with Lionel Messi making the podium as the Argentine ace was ranked higher than other legends such as LeBron James, Tom Brady, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Inter Miami star, who “completed” soccer by lifting the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is only behind two athletes in ESPN‘s ranking: iconic swimmer Michael Phelps and tennis superstar Serena Williams.

Of course, the ranking has given plenty to talk about on social media, as not many agreed with the order of these athletes. However, Messi fans were happy with the fact ESPN placed the soccer star above many other legends.

LeBron and Brady are just behind Messi, and while Cristiano Ronaldo was not even included among the top 10, the Portuguese star was ranked one place higher than Stephen Curry.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with the trophy after the team’s victory in the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 15, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Many of these athletes are still active, so we’ll have to wait and see whether this ranking should require even more updates when it’s all said and done for some legends. Either way, most of the names who appear on the list have made a strong case to be there. But of course, these kinds of lists are always polarizing.

ESPN’s top 100 athletes of the 21st century with Messi on the podium