NBA News: Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell reveals on-court advantage with Austin Reaves

Los Angeles Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell shared why he believes he holds an on-court advantage alongside teammate Austin Reaves.

D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the preseason NBA game
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesD'Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the preseason NBA game

By Gianni Taina

The Los Angeles Lakers have kicked off the NBA regular season in style, winning three straight games. In addition to standout performances from their top stars, D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves have been making a significant impact for the team.

Despite a summer full of trade rumors, Russell remained with the Lakers and has since shown he can be a crucial asset in head coach JJ Redick’s starting lineup. Russell believes he has an edge on the court when paired with Reaves, giving the duo an advantage over their opponents.

After the Lakers’ win over the Kings, Russell spoke about his chemistry with Reaves. “We complement each other the best we can. I have a great feel for where he’s at and where he’s gonna be, and vice versa,” Russell said.

He also explained the reason he feels they have an edge over other duos. “I think that’s an advantage that we have. We spend a lot of time with each other off the court; it carries over to our advantage when we’re on the court.”

D’Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers react during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies. Justin Ford/Getty Images

D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers react during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies. Justin Ford/Getty Images

Russell praises JJ Redick’s approach

Russell didn’t hesitate to credit Redick and his coaching staff for the team’s early winning streak. According to Russell, Redick’s game preparation has played a key role in their victories.

NBA News: Lakers coach JJ Redick reacts to LeBron's 4th quarter performance against the Kings

JJ and his coaching staff are well-prepared. I think that preparation is what’s getting us these wins. There’s obviously adversity and ups and downs throughout the game, but they find a way to adjust and respond and put our best players in the best position to find their niche throughout the game,” Russell said.

Anthony Davis backs Redick

Russell isn’t the only one singing Redick’s praises; Lakers big man Anthony Davis, who has been scoring 30+ points in each of their wins, also commended the coach’s approach.

“We trust him—what he’s doing, what he plans to do on both ends of the floor, him and his staff—and it’s paying off,” Davis said after the win over the Suns. Redick’s emphasis on utilizing Davis has been clear from the start, aiming to make him a focal point in the Lakers’ offense.

Gianni Taina

