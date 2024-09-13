NBA News: Lakers owner Jeanie Buss hints at LeBron James’ status in the GOAT debate

LeBron James, the superstar of the Los Angeles Lakers, continues to impress everyone with his performance in the NBA, despite his advanced age. Team owner Jeanie Buss has expressed her admiration for James and called him one of the greatest players of all time.

Buss highlighted James’ dedication and leadership, both on and off the court. The Lakers executive, via Chuck Schilken of the L.A. Times, praised his work ethic and impact on the team:

“He consistently delivers. He puts in the work. He’s not only a worldwide brand, but he is our leader. He’s the captain of our team and he sets the tone, sets the pace by putting in the hard work. Nobody can complain about the work if you see somebody with his resume and his longevity of career. Nobody can complain about having to practice if he’s willing to do it. And he does. He just amazes me. I don’t know what else to say.”

“In terms of my expectations for the team, I can sit here and tell you — Lakers always play for a championship, as we know, between Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Phil Jackson, Pat Riley, and Dr. Buss. That’s who we are. But it’s just me talking. What I really want is for the games to start so that we can watch what these guys are gonna do. I’ll let them tell the story ’cause they’re the ones that are really going to show us what they’ve got.” She added.

Olympic Games Paris 2024 Basketball, Preliminary Round: Serbia vs. United States of America featuring LeBron James and Stephen Curry. IMAGO / camera4+

Jeanie Buss went on to praise James even more and referred to his recent performance at the Olympics about the GOAT debate. “It’s definitely gonna be an interesting season for sure. I mean, LeBron, the way he played at the Olympics? He might be the greatest of all time.”

The Future of the Lakers with LeBron James

Although LeBron James is still a dominant player, the Lakers need to improve their roster to compete for the championship. The owner has pointed out that the organization is working to strengthen the roster and build a competitive team.

James, meanwhile, has shown his commitment to the Lakers and expressed his desire to win another championship with the team. His leadership and experience will be critical for the Lakers next season.

LeBron’s salary is a bargain for the Lakers

Buss highlighted James’ work ethic and leadership on the team. Despite his high salary, Buss considers James a valuable and profitable investment for the Lakers.

“It was something that was important to LeBron, and yes, he is our highest-paid player, but he’s still a bargain to me. He’s absolutely amazing. Because we’re a salary cap league, there’s only so much that we can pay him. He brings us notoriety in the league but also internationally. He’s a huge star and a great leader for this team. What he does for our young players, what he does for the community — we’re proud to be partners with him. It’s the same as Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant: because we’re in a capped league, they probably should have been paid twice what they got. But we can only pay him the maximum.”