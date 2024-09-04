NBA News: LeBron James sends Bronny an encouraging message, strongly defends him from critics

Bronny James‘s entry into the NBA continues to generate discussion. There are those who strongly support his selection in the draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, while others continue to criticize the former USC player. In this situation, his father, LeBron James, has always been the first to defend him.

Through his Instagram account, LeBron delivered a clear message to those who continue to criticize Bronny for reaching the pinnacle of American basketball: “Keep working kid and (expletive) all the hate/noise! You know your personal legend! THEY DONT KNOW YOU!”, the King stated.

Although Bronny’s spot on the Lakers’ main roster for this NBA season has not yet been confirmed, the new coach, JJ Redick, will ultimately decide whether to include him or to have him gain experience in the G-League. For now, father and son will at least share the court during the preseason.

LeBron James supporting his son Bronny.

The preparation of the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers‘ last championship, won back in 2020, feels like a distant memory. Even worse, the most recent champions are their historic rivals, the Boston Celtics, who have now moved ahead as the most successful team in NBA history.

In light of this situation, the team coached by JJ Redick will strive to achieve the best possible preparation for the start of what promises to be a highly competitive season. For now, the primary goal will be to surpass their previous playoff position, and from there, aim for even greater achievements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Warriors star defends Steve Kerr with big reminder for Celtics champion Jayson Tatum

While the selection of Bronny James with the 55th pick in the draft remains uncertain in terms of his impact on the court, the reality is that LeBron James currently has only one star player alongside him, Anthony Davis. In light of this, the staff is actively working to acquire an additional reinforcement before the start of the season.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

LeBron and the feelings of playing with his son

Perhaps one of the most notable storylines of this NBA season will undoubtedly be the historic sight of a father and son playing together on the same court for the first time.

Advertisement

Such will be the case with LeBron and Bronny, who will make history by being the first father and son duo to play together on the same team. Given this situation, LeBron made a huge statement about playing alongside Bronny:

Advertisement

“I am so excited for training camp. I mean, having your son work with you, it’s like the greatest thing. I can’t wait for this moment. I really cannot wait to hit the floor with him. It’s going to be pretty surreal for me. That might be the first time I sit back out of my whole career like, (expletive), this is really cool,’”

LeBron James #6 of Team United States high fives his son and NBA player Bronny James after Team United States’ victory against Team France during the Men’s Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France.

Advertisement