NBA News: Lakers star LeBron James gets real on being flag bearer at Olympics with Team USA

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared his emotions about being chosen as the flag bearer for the United States at the Paris Olympic Games.

Team USA returned from the Paris Olympics with the gold medal, securing their fifth consecutive basketball title. Led by LeBron James, the squad faced some tough matchups but ultimately showed their dominance on the world stage.

In addition to winning tournament MVP, James was honored by being selected as the flag bearer for the U.S., a distinction he shared with tennis star Coco Gauff. In a recent interview on Golic and Golic, LeBron opened up about the experience of carrying the flag for his country.

“I didn’t know how to feel about it,” James admitted. “I had seen so many different flag bearers, so many great athletes carry our flag and represent our country. We went into a team meeting and Steph [Curry] did the video for me, then announced to the team that I’d been elected, alongside the great Coco Gauff.”

LeBron went on to describe how the weight of the honor hit him. “The moment just kind of hit me then. It’s something that’s super surreal,” he said. “To be at the front, in Paris with all our Olympians, holding that flag—it was such a sense of pride.”

United States’ Coco Gauff and Lebron James travel along the Seine River in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics. Ashley Landis – Pool/Getty Images

LeBron’s thoughts on Curry’s first Olympic experience

During the same interview, LeBron also shared his thoughts on Stephen Curry’s debut in the Olympic Games. “I talked to him a lot about it—his first Olympic experience,” LeBron said. “He had played in the World Championships before, but the Olympics were something new to him. Every single day, every single moment, you could see he was locked in.”

LeBron said he knew Curry would eventually have a breakout moment. “I knew the onslaught was coming. I knew the barrage and the avalanche were going to happen at some point. We saw that in the semifinals against Serbia and, of course, in the finals against the host team, France.”

“Steph did what Steph does, hitting those clutch shots and putting everyone to sleep. It was an unbelievable moment, and I was happy to be alongside him,” LeBron concluded.